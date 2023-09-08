April Parvin’s mother taught her how to quilt when she was 13 years-old. She quilted with her mom for the rest of her adult life.
When her mother died in July, rather than see her clothes be given away to Goodwill, Parvin took a few shirts and made herself a bear and a pillow so that she could have something that would make her still feel close.
“For me, it is just having something to really and truly hang on to because sometimes you want to touch that person, but you can’t,” Parvin said. “But you can hug that bear or lay on that pillow or wrap up in that blanket.”
Parvin, who was a stay at home mom her whole life, recently decided to use her quilting skills to bring comfort to others. Since the passing of her mother, Parvin has turned her attention full-time to making bears, quilts, pillows, and even aprons, out of clothing items for people who have lost loved ones and want something to remember them by.
“I make things out of them,” Parvin said. “I do quilts, pillows, and different kinds of bears and stuffed animals. I do other stuff too. I’ve had people bring me t-shirts from their childhood or concert t-shirts they have gotten over the years and I will turn that into a quilt.”
Parvin said her new venture keeps her busy and brings her a lot of joy at the same time.
“I really do love doing this,” Parvin said. “I feel like it is kind of a ministry now because so many people who ask for one are really hurting. They are hurting so bad and you can see it on their faces.”
Parvin said sometimes she has to let people collect themselves for a moment because they get very emotional when they open the box and show her an item of clothing that belonged to a deceased loved one. A lot of them cry too when they pick the bear or pillow up after it is finished.
“I had a lady who brought in her mother’s sweater,” Parvin said. “She asked if I could make a bear out of it. So I made a bear. When she came and picked the bear up, she grabbed that bear just like a five year-old little girl would grab a new baby doll. And she just hugged it and kind of swayed back and forth with it. She said she was going to go home and put her mom’s perfume on it. Her mother died around the same time my mother died. We were the same age and everything. I just cried watching her.”
Parvin said she still hugs the bear and pillow that she made to remember her mother.
“Oh, all the time,” Parvin said. “It’s not been that long. It’s still raw.”
She has also made similar items to give away to other family members.
“Actually, this past Christmas, I had a shirt from my daddy who died over 35 years ago. I took that shirt and some from my mom and some from my grandparents, and I made pillows for my siblings to give to them,” Parvin said. “I made most of my nieces and nephews bears out of my momma’s clothes. For them too, she was a very loving grandmother to over 45 grandkids and great-grandkids. Everybody just loved her to death.”
Parvin is calling her new venture “Sentiments and Keeping Memories Alive.” Bears range in price from $50 to $75; quilts $125 to $325; and pillows $25 to $50. She attaches custom patches or labels on some of her items with sayings like ‘once my clothes, now your bear. Hold me close, and now I’m there.’
“I really have made space for this now,” Parvin said. “This is really what I am loving to do right now.”
To place an order call (901) 486-9736 or message April Parvin on Facebook.
