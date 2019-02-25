Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to file and qualify to be on the August primary ballot for county and state level offices in the 2019 election cycle.
Several contested races have resulted at the county level during the qualification period on the Republican side.
The list of primary races where more than one candidate has qualified includes two seats on the county Board of Supervisors.
With District 3 Supervisor Bill Russell’s decision not to run for re-election, three candidates have submitted qualifying papers for that seat.
They include Bobby Glen Reed, current Southaven alderman Charlie Hoots, and Ray Denison.
Meanwhile, current Board President and District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell is being challenged by Kendall Prewitt in the Republican primary.
Current supervisors Jesse Medlin, Mark Gardner and Michael Lee have qualified and were currently running unopposed in their attempt for re-election on the Republican side.
Another challenge for the August primary has come in the race for sheriff, where current Sheriff Bill Rasco faces current Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham for the party nomination.
Chancery Clerk Misty Taylor Heffner is being challenged by Olive Branch attorney Hugh Armistead on the Republican side for Heffner’s current post.
Jeff Fitch and Roger Palmer, so far, are the two paired for Tax Assessor. Mitzi Stewart Hodge and Bryant Bobo are seeking the GOP nod for District 2 Constable and a three-way primary race has developed for District 5 Constable. That is where incumbent Lee Hodge faces Timothy Curtis and Carl Glass.
District 3 Justice Court Judge Billy Lantrip has qualified for re-election with Clyde J. Gunter as his challenger.
Other county-level seats that will be up for election in the August primary have no challenges as Monday noon, according to the latest information from the County Circuit Clerk’s office.
As of Friday’s posting from the Mississippi State Republican Party, DeSoto County residents that have qualified through the Secretary of State’s Office for state level offices include current state Rep. Robert Foster (R-Hernando) for governor, John Caldwell of Nesbit, who is among four Republican candidates for Northern District Transportation Commissioner, and current state Sens. Chris Massey (R-Nesbit), David Parker (R-Olive Branch) and Kevin Blackwell (R-Southaven), who are all running for re-election and currently unopposed for their party’s nomination.
Also at the state level who as Republicans have qualified as of last Friday are state Reps. Dana Criswell (R-Olive Branch), Steve Hopkins (R-Southaven), Jeff Hale (R-Nesbit), Dan Eubanks (R-Walls), Ashley Henley (R-Southaven), along with Bill Kinkade (R-Byhalia), whose district includes part of eastern DeSoto County.
Kimberly Remak is challenging Hopkins in District 7, Randy Denton has lined up against Eubanks in District 25, while Jerry Darnell and W.I. “Doc” Harris, Jr., both of Hernando, are seeking the GOP nod for the seat left open with Foster’s run for governor.
Henley, in District 40, has attracted two challengers in her attempt at re-election, as current Horn Lake alderman Charlie Roberts and political activist Francis Miller of Horn Lake have both qualified as challengers.
While Mississippi Republicans have been open about who is running in the various primary election races this year, Democrats have kept their list of candidates close to the vest. The state Democratic Party has chosen not to release their list until after the Friday afternoon deadline.
The August primary election date this year is Aug. 6 and the November general election will take place on Nov. 5. Any necessary runoff elections will take place for the primary on Aug. 27 and the general election on Nov. 26.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.