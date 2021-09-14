A mid-morning vehicle pursuit by county law enforcement ended in the arrest of a 33-year-old man on Getwell Road.
Around 8:30am, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a white Infiniti SUV in Southaven for a traffic violation.
According to the DCSD, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled. The incident began on Church Road near Highway 51. The suspect, Nathan Jackson, continued east on Church Road to Getwell Road.
"Southaven Police Officers put down stop sticks and blocked traffic to help keep the public safe," according to the DCSD.
DCSD deputies successfully TVI’d (tactical vehicle intervention) the vehicle on Getwell, north of Goodman Road.
"The suspect’s vehicle caught fire," said DCSD spokeswoman Tish Clark. "DCSD Sergeant Brooke Defore removed the suspect’s six year old daughter, who was in the vehicle during the pursuit. The child was unharmed and is now with her mother."
A gun was also found in the car.
Jackson has multiple felonies out of Tunica County including possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault, according to Clark.
The DCSD previously attempted to stop the vehicle recently, which was known to law enforcement for fleeing.
Jackson is facing multiple charges including child endangerment, felony fleeing, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Clark said no injuries were reported.
