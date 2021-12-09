When DeSoto County completed its analysis over the summer to determine whether residents had access to high-speed broadband Internet service, they discovered that over 5,000 households or about 14,200 residents lacked service.
To put that into perspective, if those 14,200 residents without broadband formed their own county, it would be the 58th largest county in Mississippi. The 5,397 residents in District 4 without broadband make up more than the combined population of Sharkey and Issaquna counties.
DeSoto County has been working for the last 10 years to expand access in the parts of the county without service, and now stands to receive millions of dollars from the state and federal government to close the gap.
With the recent passage of a $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill into law, the federal government plans to spend $550 billion to expand broadband into unserved or underserved areas of the country.
Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was in DeSoto County Thursday for a workshop that brought broadband providers and state and county officials together to discuss possible ways to expand service in the county.
Presley pointed to the number of red dots on a map created by the county showing the areas where there was either no broadband service available or where homes met the federal government’s bare minimum of 25 megabytes per second download speed and three megabytes upload speed.
“Every dot you see in red represents somebody, some family, some business, who don’t have access to the outside world in 2021,” Presley said.
Presley said the need to expand broadband access really hit home during the coronavirus pandemic where many of Mississippi’s adults and schoolchildren who were forced to work or learn from home had to do so with inadequate or no internet connections.
In DeSoto County, only 37 percent of households have high speed access.
“We are asking them to live in the world of the Tesla and drive a Model T and it’s not working,” Presley said. “And it’s not going to work for the future of DeSoto County. It’s not going to work for the future of the state of Mississippi.”
Presley said if the county doesn’t do something to fix the situation, it will stymie growth in DeSoto County.
“You talk to any real estate agent and the number one question they are asked today before a person buys a house is whether or not they can get broadband,” Presley said. “It’s that simple. Nobody in 1960 would have bought a house that couldn’t get electricity, and nobody in 2021 is going to buy a house that can’t get broadband.”
Presley said the good news is that there is now an unprecedented amount of money available and an unprecedented opportunity to spend it on expanding broadband in the county and the state.
Last year, Mississippi received $495 million from the Rural Opportunity Fund and $75 million in federal CARES Act money.
Presley said Mississippi will now receive anywhere from $500 million to $1 billion from the infrastructure package for broadband access. And locally, DeSoto County received around $36 million from the American Rescue Plan, some of which can be used for broadband.
“We finally have an army of funding opportunities that are out there that can help everybody,” Presley said. "Now resources are being plowed into it that never would have been there before.”
Presley said the biggest challenge now is planning and execution.
He encouraged county officials and representatives from Northcentral Connect and C Spire to look at ways of partnering together on projects that will encourage bringing broadband infrastructure to all homes in DeSoto County with minimum speeds of 100 megabytes download and 100 megabytes upload.
Northcentral Connect is already currently engineering the infrastructure needs to bring service to Bethel Road and I-269 corridor heading southwest and going up Center Hill Road ,and expects to begin construction in the second quarter of next year.
“We know it is going to be multiple people and multiple projects in order to get this,” said District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “And we worked with C Spire identifying six major areas that we can hit right now and work on.”
Presley asked Energy to work with the county’s GIS department over the next 30 days to identify where their substations are, where future grid modernization projects may be, where they are going to be laying fiber, and to identify possibilities where they might be able to lease that infrastructure to C Spire or Northcentral Connect.
“You have two providers that I can’t say enough good things about,” Presley said. “We’ve worked with C Spire on partnerships with Energy in the past.”
Presley told the group that making broadband access available in every part of the state should be their “Moon Shot.”
“The supervisors know this better than anybody. You can not have a modern DeSoto County living in 2021 with 5,000 houses that lack access to the World Wide Web,” Presley said. “Our goal should be to get fiber to every home and don’t quit until we get it done. The opportunities are there. Every one of these funding sources is new. We are further now than we have ever been.”
Caldwell, whose district has the most homes (5,397) in the county without broadband access, said she came away from the meeting encouraged by what she heard.
“We’ve been working on getting broadband access to all of our resident for the last ten years,” Caldwell said. “So having our public service commissioner to bring internet service providers and Energy to the table has been huge. We fell like maybe we can use some of the federal funds to bring high speed internet to some of the unserved areas would be the best use of our money.”
Caldwell said just last week she had a constituent who had been in the hospital for COVID tell her that they were not able to communicate with the hospital over FaceTime because they didn’t have broadband in their area.
“In today’s world, high speed internet is just as important as the road to your house,” Caldwell said. “Years ago when people didn’t have electricity they were so excited when they finally got it. Now it is that way with internet.”
Caldwell added that while the county isn’t in the internet business and can’t force providers to offer service, what they can do is make those areas more attractive and enable companies to want to reach those unserved homes.
“I think when we put some money forward that will be the catalyst that is needed,” Caldwell said.
District 2 Supervisor and Board President Mark Gardner said he is glad to see that everyone is on the same page, and with the money that is soon to become available, now is a golden opportunity to partner to expand broadband.
“It is the perfect example of where we can utilize local resources, state resources, and federal resources to solve a problem,” Gardner said.
