A planned solar farm in Walls was given the green light to begin construction by the Mississippi Public Service Commission during a public hearing Thursday night at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando.
Wildflower Solar LLC petitioned the Public Service Commission to build a $90 million 100 megawatt facility on 550 acres near Walls in August 2021. The company is a subsidiary of San Francisco-based Clearway Energy Group.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said the power generated by the solar facility will not be sold directly to any customers in Mississippi. Customers in DeSoto County are served by Entergy, Northcentral Electric Cooperative, and Coahoma Electric Power Association, which are publicly regulated by the state and have a monopoly on the territory.
Instead, Wildflower will sell the power to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), an independent, not-for-profit, member-based organization responsible for buying and selling electricity to the power grid across 15 U.S. states.
“This facility is different in nature,” Presley said. “This project in no way has any effect at all related to your electric service from those utilities.”
Barry Matchett, Clearway Energy head of external affairs, said the power will then be sold by MISO to TVA, who will in turn sell it to the Toyota Manufacturing facility in Blue Springs.
“The power sale agreement in this case is a virtual power purchase agreement,” Matchett said. “The power from Wildflower is dispersed into MISO and moved into the MISO system. The industry will buy the power from TVA.”
Presley described the transaction as a “pass through” way to get the power to Toyota, similar to priming a pump.
“Once that energy goes into that market, it literally charges those lines and it can literally be spit out in Montana or anywhere in that market. They simply are producing a bulk product, pushing it out to market, and those electrons can flow anywhere. But Toyota has their agreement to say we are going to purchase it. It is a Wildflower-Toyota transaction, but the actual power goes out into the wholesale power market to be purchased.”
Wilson Montjoy, an attorney with the Butler Snow Law Firm representing Wildflower, said the project will generate $185,000 in property taxes to DeSoto County annually and over $250,000 in taxes to DeSoto County Schools.
“The amount of new revenue generated to the county and school district from this project is valuable new revenue to both of those entities,” Montjoy said.
Matchett said the project has the necessary conditional use permit approval from the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors. The project was initially turned down by the DeSoto County Board of Adjustment, but received the needed approval after agreeing to make modifications to its landscaping and buffering plans.
“We reached good neighbor agreements with the two property owners who are immediately abutting the property,” Matchett said.
Presley said although neither Mississippi nor the federal government have a corporate renewable energy standards mandate, it is becoming more and more common among Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies to enter into these types of virtual power agreements so they can access capital markets and show investors that they are purchasing more renewable energy.
“That’s going to be a fact,” Presley said. “We will not be able to locate economic development projects five years from now if we don’t have access for those companies to put a feather in their cap and say we are carbon neutral or we are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. And that is in the larger nature of what this project does. That’s why these types of projects are vitally important to the state.”
District 3 Supervisor Ray Denison, who represents the area where the facility will be built, said the project is an economic boom for the county.
“We get a low impact project basically that we have to build no infrastructure for, ad it’s going to increase our annual tax base by $400,000 on a piece of land that was currently generating $11,000 a year,” Denison said.
Denison added that the project will be about a $112 million build-out and create 800 to 900 construction jobs with a payroll of about $33 million, and three permanent jobs with an average salary of $60,000.
“This is low impact. No traffic. No infrastructure,” Denison said. “It’s just a gift.”
Denison said the solar project could even help DeSoto County draw a Fortune 500 company to the area someday.
“If we could draw a Fortune 500 company, that would be incredible,” Denison said. “We’ve got a mega site just down the road from this solar farm that will house a Toyota plant if they choose to put one down there or bring anything like it. So it’s a good project for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.