A project for the Olive Branch Airport is among about $3.7 million in funding for intermodal projects throughout the Mississippi Transportation Commission’s Northern District.
The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit systems throughout north Mississippi.
The Olive Branch Airport award is for $78,400, according to MDOT.
“MDOT’s responsibilities include maintaining and improving the state’s highways and interstates, but also focuses on providing a safe intermodal transportation network for airports, ports and waterways, railroads and public transit,” said Commissioner Mike Tagert, Northern Transportation District. “Each of these modes of transportation play a vital role in transporting people, goods and services that promote economic growth and development throughout Mississippi.”
Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year.
Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each separate mode of transportation.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.