The public is encouraged to hear about a new effort to provide quality healthcare to those considered the “working uninsured and underinsured” in DeSoto County. A Feb. 6 event will feature Founder/CEO Dr. Scott Morris of Church Health in Memphis, whose programs have served that particular segment of the population in Memphis since 1987.
Trinity Health Center is to be part of the new Dream Center, being built inside the old Harley Davidson dealership at 6935 Windchase Drive in Horn Lake.
Trinity Health Center Executive Director Kimberly Remak quoted a 2016 survey that discovered as many as 30,000 people in DeSoto County were considered “working underinsured,” meaning they either had no insurance or their coverage programs did not adequately cover their health care needs.
“I know there is a need and a huge need in our community to provide these services,” Remak said. “We want to try our very best to replicate what Dr. Scott Morris started 30 years ago.”
The church-led movement to offer quality health care to those who can’t afford it is working for the Memphis community and Morris wants to see the same results in DeSoto County through the Trinity Health Center.
“We provide healthcare for people who work in low wage jobs who don’t have health insurance,” Morris said. “We do this in the name of the faith community, so we do it without relying on government funding.”
Remak said Trinity Health Center will use the same model of Church Health in caring to those people in DeSoto County. She has been working with an arm of Church Health called ECHO, or Empowering Church Health Outreach, in preparation for Trinity's start later in the spring of this year.
“We have tried to work with them in every way we know how to teach them and work together in partnership,” Morris said. “ECHO helps replicate true faith-based health clinics around the country, using the Church Health model.”
At the Feb. 6 event, from 3:30-5 p.m., Morris will detail what Church Health is doing and what Trinity Health Center can do in DeSoto County, using the same model.
The DeSoto County center is a nonprofit and is seeking support, especially from the faith community of the county. Like Church Health, Trinity Health Center will not use government funding for its support.
The center will offer clinical care services, management of chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and others, diagnosis and treatment of acute disorders like infections, viruses, rashes, bronchitis, minor injuries, and others.
For more information, visit the Trinity Health Center website at www.trinityhealthcenter.org. The gathering on Feb. 6 is free of charge, but RSVPs are requested, either by visiting the website or by email at RSVP@trinityhealthcenter.org.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.