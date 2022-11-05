Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet.
While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
Construction “Newbies” who didn’t know him would usually ask, why isn’t that guy taking a lunch? Others referred to him as a human “garbage disposal.”
In 2016, some friends decided to sign him up for a food challenge at the Righteous Pig BBQ in Belleville, Illinois. The challenge involved eating a four pound Cuban sandwich stacked with pork belly pastrami, pulled pork, mustard, BBQ and pickes - PLUS two sides in 45 minutes.
Clark not only finished it all, he beat out 10 other contestants and conquered the sandwich in record time.
“I did it in like seven minutes,” Clark said. “Plus a pound of potato salad and a pound of baked beans. I was the first one to finish.”
A week later he conquered another food challenge across the street from Righteous Pig. This time is was a wing contest at 618 Big Daddy’s.
“I actually beat a professional eater,” Clark said. “There was a big guy who came in who was like Paul Bunyan size, but he didn’t even eat half the food. It’s not how big you are physically, it’s how big your stomach is.”
After taking down many more food challenges, Clark decided to “go pro” and today makes his living as a professional eater. He has since taken on - and beaten - over 400 food challenges across the country.
He’s eaten 26 cookies at the Grandma’s Cookies eating contest in St. Charles, Missouri; 19.5 ears of corn in Caseyville, Illinois; 15 hotdogs and buns in four minutes in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; 7 ribeye sandwiches in four minutes at the State Fair in Springfield, Illinois; eaten a 54 inch, 50 pound pizza in Los Angeles, a 100 pound hamburger in New Jersey, a 72 ounce steak with sides at the Big Texan in Amarillo, Texas, and was named Mo’s Taco Champion and Baconfest bacon champion just to name a few.
The 46 year-old New Madrid, Missouri native brought his stomach to Southaven last week to Italia Pizza Cafe to tackle the 18 pound stuffed pizza challenge. Finish it one hour and you take home $400. If you fail, it will cost you $80 plus tax for the pizza.
“It’s kind of like two pizzas on top of each other,” Clark said. “There is dough on top and bottom and it is stuffed with meat.”
Clark has beaten other pizza challenges, but for this challenge he brought along some help, another professional eater, Bob Shoudt, or Notorious B.O.B. as he is known in the world of professional eaters.
Shoudt, who lives in the Philadelphia area, holds a number of eating records including 23.4 pounds of salmon chowder in six minutes, 59.6 pounds of food in four hours, and 409 wings, which won him $50,000 - the largest prize ever awarded to a professional eater.
Shoudt admitted he was intimidated by the 18 pound pizza which when cooked actually comes out to over 22 pounds.
“This is a really hard challenge,” Shoudt said. “There is tons of pepperoni and tons of dough. It has a lot of meat - which I love - but it is high in salt. You get thirsty and will want to drink. And the more you drink, the fuller your stomach gets.”
To make it even more of a challenge, the two also ordered an appetizer.
“We call it warming up,” Shoudt said.
Shoudt, who had been a competitive eater for more than 20 years, said he actually failed a challenge very similar to this one at Champ’s Pizza in Maryland.
“I’ve actually failed it twice,” Shoudt said. “There were five toppings and just the sausage alone was 7.5 pounds, and four other meat toppings. I couldn’t do it.”
Clark used to train for food challenges by drinking a lot of fluids, which stretches the stomach, but hasn’t trained in about four years. Still, although he loves a good buffet, Clark said he only eats about one meal a day and doesn’t eat 12 to 14 hours ahead of time before a food challenge. After a challenge he’s back to his usual - a freeze pop and three or four gallons of water.
Although he doesn’t want to give too many secrets away, Clark did pass on one tip to any would-be food challenge takers.
“If say if you’re chewing, you’re losing,” Clark said. “You should chew just enough so you don’t choke to death.”
Clark said he’s had a couple of famous failures over the years. He couldn’t finish four pounds of pasta topped with a three pound meatball on Mama’s on the Hill in St. Louis the first time he tried it. He went back six months later though and finished it.
“My daughter was with me,” Clark said. “It was right before she passed away. I didn’t want to look like a failure in front of her. I did it, but my side was stabbing.”
Clark also failed the first time to finish a 32 inch pizza with 40 ounces of tomato sauce and 2.5 pounds of cheese that weighed in at nine pounds at Johnny G’s in Toms River, New Jersey.
“I went there and lost that, but I went back a year later and finished,” Clark said.
Clark said the ones with a lot of dough are always the hardest. When not eating competitively, Clark said he loves eating at buffets. He’s never been kicked out of one before, but he has gotten some mean looking stares when he brings back seven plates to his table.
“They get irritated because they think I am going to waste food,” Clark said. “But I eat everything except the bones, plate, and the silverware.”
Clark shares his eating challenges on his YouTube Channel and tried to put out about two challenges a week.
“I juggle food challenges,” Clark said. “I won’t do another pizza one for at least another two weeks. I make sure they aren’t all food challenges too. I will try a speed eating challenge too.”
While you won’t get rich as a professional eater, Clark said he earns enough to pay the bills and to buy video equipment needed to film and edit the food challenges.
“Some people make $100,000 a month making videos,” Clark said. “But you have to have millions of subscribers to your channel. I don’t have that. I make enough to pay the bills and have money here and there, but nothing crazy. You have to plan your trips out ahead of time so you can tackle a lot of challenges or else you will lose money.”
Clark watched them make and cook the pizza and said he was “pretty confident” he could beat the 18 pound stuffed pizza challenge.
“This has a lot of cheese on it,” Clark said. “And it has salami, ham, pepperoni and a lot of sausage. Did I mention it has a lot of sausage?”
With the clock ticking, “Da Garbage Disposal” and “Notorious B.O.B.” dug in and were immediately impressed.
“This is a really good pizza,” B.O.B. said. “This is fantastic.”
“Usually big challenges are just lumps of stuff on a plate,” Clark added. “But this is actually good.”
The two eaters not only finished 19 out of the 22 pounds of pizza, they even came back again and tried the other pizza challenge, the “Big Mama” 10 pound team challenge, where they beat the previous 25 minute record by finishing in 11 minutes and 2 seconds.
