Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered.
Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
He successfully finished each one in under 30 minutes, which earned him a combination of a free meal, a t-shirt, and photo on the wall of fame. The challenges will be featured on his “Freak Eating” show on his YouTube channel and will be ready to watch in about two weeks.
“It was a fun weekend,” Reda said. “The people in DeSoto County were very friendly and hospitable. It was a wonderful place to visit and to take on these challenges.”
Reda has been taking on some of the country’s top food changes for over ten years now. He’s successfully completed over 500 of them, challenges with names like the 5-pound “Burgerpocalypse” at Dakota Burger Company in Minot, North Dakota; the 5-pound “Apollo cheesesteak challenge” at Taste of Philly in Denver; the 6-pound “I Could Eat a Horse” challenge at the Horseshoe Lounge & Restaurant in Collinsville, Illinois; the 6-pound “Baby Bonita Burrito” challenge at Maria Bonita Mexican Grille in St. Peters, Mo; the “Eat Heat” challenge at Quaker Steak & Lube in Council Bluff, Iowa, where you have to eat six wings dipped in their hottest sauce; and the “Six Pounds Pad Thai Challenge” at Ocha Thai Express in Las Vegas.
“I find most of these challenges on the internet,” Reda said. “It’s a weird hobby. But it is a god excuse to travel and meet people and try new things. Every state has places that have food challenges.”
Reda said he never set out to be a competitive eater. He was out with friends one one night and they noticed that he ate a lot of food for someone his size. They knew about a local restaurant that had a burrito challenge and encouraged him to try it.
“I thought I was going to die,” Reda said. “But I did it, and it got me interested in trying other food challenges.”
Reda’s food challenge exploits have even landed him on the popular “Man vs. Food” show on the Travel Channel. He said he was drawn to Memphis by the “Kookamonga Burger Challenge” at Kooky Canuck, but after a little searching also discovered the three fun food challenges across the state line in north Mississippi and decided to give those a try as well.
“The Kooky Canuck challenge is so famous,” Reda said. “It has been featured on a lot of food shows and really put the burger on the map. A lot of people have tried it. I found the DeSoto County ones on a website called “Food Challenges” and couldn’t resist. So here I am.”
First to fall, was the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning. The burger is made up of four half-pound patties (about two pounds total) stacked between five grilled cheese sandwiches and layered with eight slices of yellow and white American Cheese and eight slices of smoked bacon and served with fries, tots or onion rings.
Reda got it all down in about 15 minutes.
“I just shut off my brain and kept eating it,” Reda said. “The burger wasn’t as big as some of the others I have done, but the grilled cheese did make it a little different. There’s a lot of bread you have to get through and cheese.”
After successfully taking down the “Show-Stopper,” Reda and a team of Las Vegas-based food challengers headed to The Dip in Hernando to see if they could finish a gallon of ice cream - which equates to about 20 scoops - in under 30 minutes.
Reda said he was still very full from eating the burger, but was able to down the gallon of ice cream with a little help from Mother Nature.
“I did about seven or eight flavors to get a little variety,” Reda said. “It was a fun challenge. It would have been more fun if we hadn’t just come from eating that burger at 10th Inning. Sitting outside in the sun and the heat and humidity helped the ice cream to melt and made it a little easier for me.”
The food challengers made it 3-for-3 with the “Big Mama” at Italia Pizza Cafe. The two-man challenge requires the eaters to finish a 10-pound pizza with at least one topping in under 30 minutes.
“There were two teams of us and we managed to win,” Reda said.
Reda and his group of foodies finished the excursion in Memphis, where he successfully completed the seven-and-a-half pound burger challenge at Kooky Canuck. The four-person team fell a little short though of finishing the 25-pound “Humongokookamonga” burger.
“It’s a beast,” Reda said. “It’s hard for the staff to even carry that burger out.”
To view Reda’s other “Freak Eating” videos visit www.youtube.com/user/freakeating
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.