Precincts Reporting of 41: 41
Republican primary
President of the United States
Rocky De La Roque 26
Donald Trump 9,856
Bill Weld 86
U.S. Senator
Cindy Hyde-Smith 9,487
U.S. Congress
Trent Kelly 9,564
Democratic Primary
President of the United States
Joe Biden 8,592
Michael Bloomberg 158
Pete Buttigieg 20
Tulsi Gabbard 31
Amy Klobuchar 19
Deval Patrick 2
Bernie Sanders 2,187
Tom Steyer 11
Elizabeth Warren 72
Andrew Yang 10
U.S. Senator
Tobey Bernard Bartee 599
Jensen Bohren 433
Mike Espy 9,537
U.S. Congress
Antonia Eliason 8,432
-------------------------------------------------
7:03 p.m.: Most national media providers, such as Fox News, CBS News, and USA Today, quickly called Mississippi and Missouri for Joe Biden in the presidential primary. The wins would continue Biden's recent success in Southern states.
8:15 p.m: Final DeSoto County totals are made available. A total of 686 absentee ballots were cast in the county.