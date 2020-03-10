Vote graphic.jpg

Precincts Reporting of 41: 41

Republican primary

President of the United States

Rocky De La Roque 26

Donald Trump 9,856

Bill Weld 86

U.S. Senator

Cindy Hyde-Smith 9,487

U.S. Congress

Trent Kelly 9,564

Democratic Primary

President of the United States

Joe Biden 8,592

Michael Bloomberg 158

Pete Buttigieg 20

Tulsi Gabbard 31

Amy Klobuchar 19

Deval Patrick 2

Bernie Sanders 2,187

Tom Steyer 11

Elizabeth Warren 72

Andrew Yang 10

U.S. Senator

Tobey Bernard Bartee 599

Jensen Bohren 433

Mike Espy 9,537

U.S. Congress

Antonia Eliason 8,432

7:03 p.m.: Most national media providers, such as Fox News, CBS News, and USA Today, quickly called Mississippi and Missouri for Joe Biden in the presidential primary. The wins would continue Biden's recent success in Southern states.  

8:15 p.m: Final DeSoto County totals are made available. A total of 686 absentee ballots were cast in the county.  