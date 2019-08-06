DeSoto County Circuit Court Clerk Dale Kelly Thompson has provided the total number of absentee ballots cast for today's primary election. A total of 808 Republicans and 95 Democrats cast ballots as an absentee during the period when those votes were accepted.
Final unofficial totals
41 of 41 precincts (reporting only contested races)
26,416 - ballots cast
4,411 - Democratic votes cast
22,005 - Republican votes cast
Voter turnout - 24.44%
Democratic Primary
Governor
Michael Brown 737
William Bond Champion Jr. 122
Jim Hood 2184
Robert J. Ray 81
Robert Shuler Smith 214
Gregory Wash 47
Velesha P. Williams 816
Albert Wilson 98
Secretary of State
Johnny DuPree 2193
Marya Hodges Hunt 1972
State House District 7
Zelda Hill 235
Theresa Gillespie Isom 542
Supervisor District 3
Bacardi M. Harris 385
James Hawkins Sr. 254
Republican Primary
Governor
Robert Foster 10536
Tate Reeves 8581
Bill Waller Jr. 2640
Lt. Governor
Delbert Hosemann 15197
Shane Quick 4787
Secretary of State
Sam Britton 8935
Michael Watson 10611
Attorney General
Mark Baker 7695
Lynn Fitch 7800
Andy Taggert 4732
State Treasurer
Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke 7369
David McRae 12226
Transportation Commissioner
Trey Bowman 3653
John Caldwell 11727
E. A. Hathcock 562
Jeremy A. Martin 1705
Geoffrey O. Yoste 2106
State Senate District 1
Murry Haslip 2733
Chris Massey 4918
Michael McLendon 3313
State House District 6
Dana Criswell 1532
Mike Duncan 1229
State House District 7
Steve Hopkins 1809
Kimberly Remak 1312
State House District 25
Randy Denton 1322
Dan Eubanks 1806
State House District 28
Jerry Darnell 3740
W.I. “Doc” Harris 2843
State House District 40
Ashley Henley 823
Francis J. Miller 84
Charlie Roberts 342
Chancery Clerk
Hugh H. Armistead 6178
Misty Taylor Heffner 14423
Sheriff
Bill Rasco 14269
Scott Worsham 7351
Tax Assessor
Jeff Fitch 14269
Roger Palmer 5699
Lemuel G. Threatt 350
Supervisor District 3
Ray Denison 1073
Charlie Hoots 1062
Bobby Glen Reed 167
Supervisor District 4
Lee Caldwell 2020
Kendall Prewitt 725
Justice Court Judge District 3
Clyde J. Gunter 337
Billy Lantrip 1976
Constable District 2
Bryant Bobo 1863
Mitzi Stewart Hodge 2267
Constable District 5
Timothy E. Curtis 1602
Carl Glass 647
Kenneth Lee Hodge Jr. 5165