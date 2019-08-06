Primary Election Day

DeSoto County and Mississippi voters turned out in the 2019 Primary Election for the Republican and Democratic parties on Tuesday, Aug. 6.  

 Bob Bakken/DTT

DeSoto County Circuit Court Clerk Dale Kelly Thompson has provided the total number of absentee ballots cast for today's primary election. A total of 808 Republicans and 95 Democrats cast ballots as an absentee during the period when those votes were accepted.

Final unofficial totals

41 of 41 precincts (reporting only contested races)

26,416 - ballots cast

4,411 - Democratic votes cast

22,005 - Republican votes cast

Voter turnout - 24.44%

Democratic Primary

Governor

Michael Brown 737

William Bond Champion Jr. 122

Jim Hood 2184

Robert J. Ray 81

Robert Shuler Smith 214

Gregory Wash 47

Velesha P. Williams 816

Albert Wilson 98

Secretary of State

Johnny DuPree 2193

Marya Hodges Hunt 1972

State House District 7

Zelda Hill 235

Theresa Gillespie Isom 542

Supervisor District 3

Bacardi M. Harris 385

James Hawkins Sr. 254

Republican Primary

Governor

Robert Foster 10536

Tate Reeves 8581

Bill Waller Jr. 2640

Lt. Governor

Delbert Hosemann 15197

Shane Quick 4787

Secretary of State

Sam Britton 8935

Michael Watson 10611

Attorney General

Mark Baker 7695

Lynn Fitch 7800

Andy Taggert 4732

State Treasurer

Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke 7369

David McRae 12226

Transportation Commissioner

Trey Bowman 3653

John Caldwell 11727

E. A. Hathcock 562

Jeremy A. Martin 1705

Geoffrey O. Yoste 2106

State Senate District 1

Murry Haslip 2733

Chris Massey 4918

Michael McLendon 3313

State House District 6

Dana Criswell 1532

Mike Duncan 1229

State House District 7

Steve Hopkins 1809

Kimberly Remak 1312

State House District 25

Randy Denton 1322

Dan Eubanks 1806

State House District 28

Jerry Darnell 3740

W.I. “Doc” Harris 2843

State House District 40

Ashley Henley 823

Francis J. Miller 84

Charlie Roberts 342

Chancery Clerk

Hugh H. Armistead 6178

Misty Taylor Heffner 14423

Sheriff

Bill Rasco 14269

Scott Worsham 7351

Tax Assessor

Jeff Fitch 14269

Roger Palmer 5699

Lemuel G. Threatt 350

Supervisor District 3

Ray Denison 1073

Charlie Hoots 1062

Bobby Glen Reed 167

Supervisor District 4

Lee Caldwell 2020

Kendall Prewitt 725

Justice Court Judge District 3

Clyde J. Gunter 337

Billy Lantrip 1976

Constable District 2

Bryant Bobo 1863

Mitzi Stewart Hodge 2267

Constable District 5

Timothy E. Curtis 1602

Carl Glass 647

Kenneth Lee Hodge Jr. 5165