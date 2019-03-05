Theater students and instructors from Northwest Mississippi Community College attended the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) Feb. 5-9 in Spartanburg, S.C. and brought back several honors. (From left), Kate Walker of Hernando, Brynden Foster of Senatobia and Brietta Goodman of Horn Lake made it to the semifinal rounds, or top 14, of the Musical Theater Initiative (MTI) at KCACTF. Foster and Goodman advanced to the Final Round, or top seven and Foster was chosen to sing at the ending Gala as one of the top four. The three were also recently accepted for a week-long summer program at the Open Jar Institute, New York City's most Broadway-integrated actor training program.