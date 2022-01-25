Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced today that he will hold a public hearing regarding the construction of a solar electric generating facility in DeSoto County.
The public hearing will be held on Thursday, January 27th at 6:00 p.m.at the DeSoto County Courthouse, Courtroom 105, located at 2535 Highway 51 South in Hernando.
Citizens with concerns or questions will be allowed to speak as public witnesses and have their comments placed on the official record of the case before the Public Service Commission. Please help us notify the public of this important hearing.
