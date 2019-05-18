A vast majority of Olive Branch and adjacent areas found themselves in the dark, so to speak, for up to one hour Thursday morning.
Power was lost among a majority of Northcentral Electric Power Association’s customers in the city and some outlying areas about 8 a.m.
Spokesman Justin Jaggers reported that Northcentral began to lose power to eight of the cooperative’s 10 substations.
It is believed that an equipment failure at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Freeport transmission substation was the cause.
At one time, as many as 30,087 of the cooperative’s 33,000 meters were without power.
Most were returned to service in just a short amount of time, it was reported, however about 18,000 customers did not get their power back until just before 9 a.m.
“Northcentral linemen, along with our engineering department, were quickly dispatched, and within eight minutes, we were able to restore 74 percent of our total outages,” Jaggers said in a news release.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.