The U.S. Postal Service is encouraging all homeowners and residents to fix damages on their mailbox May 16-22 for Mailbox Improvement Week.
Southaven postmaster Michael Williams said that repairing damaged mailboxes allows carriers to deliver mail more efficiently and safely. Making sure mailboxes are in good shape also benefits the appearance of the community.
“It’s important for both the Postal Service and customers,” Williams said. “It improves both the appearance and makes it easier to deliver and receive mail.”
Improvement Week has helped with issues in the past years, and the Postal Service is hopeful that it will help this year as well.
“We have seen many improvements made in the last several years during Mailbox Improvement Week,” Williams said. “I think it has a lot to do with the time of the year; it's the perfect time to make improvements.”
Some of the issues that need to be addressed include: replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door, repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or started to peel, remounting a loosened post, replacing or adding house numbers, and clearing in or around mailboxes to minimize insects.
Outdoor conditions contribute to wear and tear to mailboxes, so this annual improvement week is to ensure that residents remember to check on their mailboxes.
Homeowners can also purchase a new mailbox, but they must make sure it meets guidelines set by the Postal Service. The best way to do this is to call a local Post Office.
