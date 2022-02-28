Authorities are on the lookout for a man who allegedly hit a bank employee at Regions Bank in Horn Lake.
According to a report by WREG, the man, identified as Travis Bell, walked into the bank on Friday yelling and cursing.
Employees tried to get him to calm down but were unsuccessful. When told to leave, Bell allegedly hit the bank's assistant manager in the face then left the building.
The assistant manager declined to seek medical treatment.
The incident is still under investigation.
