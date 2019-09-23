Hernando Police Monday continued an investigation into a report of a shooting incident that took place over the weekend.
Officers were called to respond to a 911 call about 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the area of Walkers Way and William Brook Lane. The call involved the report of shots being fired in the area.
The investigation proceeded with officers speaking to individuals in the area before what the police department termed as a “projectile” was found having struck the rear of a residence on Walkers Way.
Investigators continued with a search of the backyards of several nearby residences, along with the wooded area behind and in the area along Oak Grove Road. No shell casings or other evidence was discovered, however, outside of the one item found behind the single residence.
According to police, “The incident is still being investigated and we would like the public to know that these calls and cases are taken seriously. At this point, we believe someone simply exercised poor judgment by firing a weapon into a wooded area and it does not appear to be intentional by the evidence.”
Police stated investigators continue to look for anyone who may have been shooting in the area that afternoon and are asking for the public’s help regarding the incident.
The police department’s phone number is 662-429-9096.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.