Southaven Police officials continue its investigation into last week’s burglary of a city dealership.
Police were called to Southaven Kawasaki, 8668 Whitworth Street on Thursday, April 16. The business had been burglarized and several items had been taken.
According to a news release, the burglars used a stolen U-Haul box truck to gain entry and take items, including ATV’s, from the dealership.
Among the vehicles taken, according to police, were a green 2020 Kawasaki KX250 dirt bike, a blue 2020 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 four-wheeler and a red 2020 Kawasaki KX250F motorcycle.
On Monday, April 20, police reported that the stolen U-Haul truck had been found, but unoccupied, by Memphis police officers.
Police are asking for help from the public regarding the case. Any information about the suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles should be relayed to the Southaven Police Department by phone to 662-393-8652 or by email to tips@southaven.org.