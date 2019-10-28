The Southaven Police Department is seeking a suspect in a burglary from at least one car that took place on Oct. 25 in the city.
Surveillance video was taken of the heist that took place just before 12 midnight that night at a residence in the Stone Creek area, the 5600 block of Steffani Drive.
The video showed a person trying to open car doors in that vicinity. The victim of the burglary told police the suspect may live in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the burglary should call police at 662-393-8652.(This story may be updated.)
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
