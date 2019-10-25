With Krista Rickman cutting the ribbon, the Becky Dearden Memorial Basketball Court was dedicated at Center Hill Elementary School on Oct. 15. Rickman is the daughter of the late school principal and was joined by family members, including husband Tom Rickman, and sons Zach and Ben. Members of the Rotary Club of Olive Branch, which helped provide for the court on the school playground, were also on hand with school leaders and DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton.