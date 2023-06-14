In an effort to maintain Hernando’s “small town feel,” the city’s Planning Commission has denied a request from Starbucks to allow additional square footage at the E. Commerce Street location.
Board members voted unanimously Tuesday night against the newly constructed Starbucks.
The request was for the business to have a “channel letter sign” and three additional round logos.
Starbucks representatives stated that, “The literal enforcement of the provisions of these standards would deprive the applicant of rights commonly enjoyed by other properties within the same district under the terms of the ordinance.”
The variance request also noted that Starbucks has its own national design standard.
However, commission member Kevin Thorn seemingly took offense to these special conditions.
“I don’t like being bullied into changing our ordinance because they have a national standard,” he noted.
Currently, the site is permitted for one round 25-square-foot logo on the northern elevation.
Any person or persons aggrieved by any decision of the Planning Commission may appeal within 10 days to the City of Hernando Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.