National fitness club franchise Planet Fitness opened its doors this week in Horn Lake and is inviting first timers looking to get in shape and those who have been working out for years, to come and experience a total body fitness experience in a “judgement-free zone.”
District Manager Shebli Seward said the gym, which is located at 3031 Goodman Road W in the former Fred’s, has a variety of cardio and strength equipment, and caters to customers who are looking for a place that will help them improve their general fitness in a spacious, clean, facility at an affordable price.
“We’re excited to bring Planet Fitness to Horn Lake,” Seward said. “We are known as the ‘Judgement-free zone’ that offers a variety of different equipment in a friendly, non-intimidating environment for memberships as low as $10 a month.”
The Horn Lake location is the second Planet Fitness in DeSoto County - the other is in Olive Branch - and 12th in the Greater Memphis area.
Seward said the chain focuses on bringing health and wellness to everyone, regardless of their shape or size or level of fitness, which sets them apart from most other gyms.
The 17,500 square foot facility has over 100 pieces of cardio equipment, as well as free weights and strength training equipment.
“We have all of the good stuff that you need,” Seward said.
Seward said members can come in to the facility, plug their headphones into the cardio machines and watch sports and news on the big screen TVs while they work out.
The best part, she said, is that the cardio equipment is no-wait and has no time limits.
“Anyone can just jump on the equipment,” Seward said. “There are audio jacks so you can tune in to whatever station you like.
The $10 a month classic membership allows access to the location, free fitness training classes, and other helpful workout routines and information on the Planet Fitness mobile app.
“You can scan it and see different workouts on there,” Seward said. “We have it equipped with different videos for every different variety of style.”
Customers with limited time looking to get in a quick workout, will find a 30 minute workout station located in the back of the main workout area. The area consists of 10 cardio step stations and strength stations which are on a timer.
Seward said the 30 minute express is for any fitness level and provides a full body workout that is quick and easy.
“This is actually my favorite part of the workout experience,” Seward said. “You start at station one, work out while the light is green, and when it turns red, you rest, wipe off the equipment, and when it turns green again, you get on a cardio station, do your steps for another 60 seconds. Once you have gone all the way around, you have had a workout in under 30 minutes.”
Black Card members, which are $24.99 a month, have access to a number of other amenities like tanning beds, deep-tissue massage chairs, hydra massage beds, and a wellness pod.
“This is a full body experience,” she said. “You can customize your relaxation experience. It goes for 15 minutes. It has a heated back. You can change the settings. It has a full screen that allows you to focus on relaxation, wellness, meditation, heat therapy. It has 10 options and heart rate monitoring. You can do this before or after a work out.”
The hydro massage bed is a 10 minute heated massage that shoots water up and down your back.
“This is way better than the ones you find at the mall,” she said. “It has ten different settings. And, you can listen to music and play games.”
Seward said Planet Fitness is glad to be in Horn Lake and hopes residents stop by to see what they are all about.
“They are no commitment memberships,” Seward said. “They are month-to-month agreements. You can come in and get a tour from one of our team members and get started.”
