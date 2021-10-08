Sergeant Brooke Defore with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department along with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Laura Reyes are giving new meaning to “Backing the Blue.”
Instead the pair will be “backing the pink” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Pink is the representative color for breast cancer awareness and their two patrol cars will don decorative wraps showing support for the cause.
Defore expressed her support for the pink car wraps which were applied by Mach1 Window Films in Hernando.
“This is just a fun way to show our support for breast cancer awareness,” said Defore. “It affects many of the people in our county. We care about the people in the community.”
The idea for the car wraps originated from DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco and Chief Justin Smith.
“For me, this is important, because I am a woman, but then I also have family members that are survivors of breast cancer. It really feels prideful for me to drive around and pay homage to them,” said Defore.
This year is the first time the county’s sheriff’s department has displayed breast cancer awareness wraps on a patrol car or “pinked out.”
