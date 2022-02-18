The work of Southaven native Michael Loyd Young was celebrated at its opening Friday night at the DeSoto Arts Council commemorating Black History Month.
Young's photography work for his book "Blues, Booze and BBQ" is on loan from the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale and will on display through March 19 at the Hernando based arts organization.
Randy Martin, board president for the council, said Loyd's work is full of colorful characters and scenic Delta landscapes.
"We try to do something every year in February to commemorate Black History Month that deals with areas of the Delta and music," Martin said. "All those kinds of things are part of the Mississippi culture. We should all be paying attention to it, learn it."
Benecia Tuthill was thrilled to see Loyd's photos on display and recalled her love of the Mississippi Delta.
"I was just down in the Delta a couple of months ago, so it's really just fun to see the pictures of things I've seen," Tuthill said. "He has definitely grabbed the spirt of that region, the restaurants, the people, the landscapes. There's one (photo) back there of a girl singing outside. It's all a great exhibit."
The arts council's new executive director, Ken Ludden, said he was pleased with the turnout of support from local Hernando art lovers.
"It's a great turnout because its early in the year, it's cold, and it came together pretty quickly," Ludden said. "Tonight was just the preview party, the exhibit will be here a little while."
Ludden said the arts council hopes to host Young for an in-person appearance.
"This looks like Mississippi, the photos capture what Mississippi is," Ludden added. "Some people are buying his book tonight, which is good."
