Mayor Scott Phillips took to social media Saturday morning to further explain his city’s actions and response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Phillips assured residents that the city remains fully operational, with full time employees, including police, fire, street, and utility employees on duty “and ready to provide emergency and routine public service,” he said.
Other departments are at essential levels and are operating, albeit while offices have been closed to public access.
“There are drop boxes, a drive-through window, and online options for interacting with the City,” Phillips said. “The City’s business is to serve you, and we are open for business.”
The mayor tried to allay fears from Olive Branch declaration of a local emergency, as Phillips said there is no need to alarm.
“A local emergency under state law is, in part, simply an administrative tool that makes the City potentially eligible for certain state or federal reimbursement after the current events are over,” Phillips said. “The local emergency can provide the City with some purchasing flexibility in how commodities and equipment are acquired. This is the same type of “emergency” that the City declared after the recent tornados. The purpose of the emergency is to help the City respond and serve efficiently.”
The mayor also addressed questions about whether the city should order businesses and other public gathering places to close.
“On one hand, we must recognize the danger inherent in not following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and limiting public interaction,” Phillips wrote. “On the other hand, our town’s places of business provide needed supplies and critical income for owners and employees. The closure of businesses would create a far-reaching financial strain on our whole community.”
Phillips said forcing businesses to close may have to become an option at some point, but he asked residents to cooperate and stick to the state health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding social distancing.
“There may come a point during this health crisis where I, and the Board of Aldermen, have to consider measures such as those implemented in other nearby cities,” Phillips warned. “That decision may eventually be made at the state or federal level. If we voluntarily do what is right, we may be able to limit the spread of the virus without such action being necessary.”