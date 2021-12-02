The following dogs are available for adoption at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter.
Lassie
Lassie is a 1-2 year-old rough coated Collie. Lassie is dog selective and goes in a playgroup each day with a female dog named Jersey Girl.
He is active, playful, heartworm negative, and walks great on a leash.
Tonka
Tonka is a stunning 2-3 year-old pit mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He seems to really like children. Tonka wants to be your only pet, but will be the only fur baby you will ever need. He is super cuddly, walks great on a leash, and will be the greatest couch potato ever.
Eddy
Eddy is a 1 year-old mixed breed. He is very people friendly, but dog selective. Eddy is very good natured and literally begs to be played with and loves hugs. He walks great on a leash.
Tank
Tank is a 3 year-old pit mix. He is a squishy faced handsome tank of a dog and is even cuter in person. He knows “sit” and “down” commands. Tank loves people and wants to lay in your lap, but wants to be your only pet.
All dogs are mandatory spay/neuter and have rabies shot included in adoption fees.
Photos and a bio of each dog can be found on the links below. The links are also available on the top post of The Horn Lake Animal Shelter Facebook page.
https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=MS71&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added
https://www.adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/187232-friends-of-horn-lake-animal-shelter-horn-lake-mississippi

