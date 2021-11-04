Southaven youth baseball and softball tournaments will be under a new umbrella organization next year.
The city signed a contract with Perfect Game which will replace the USSSA tournaments. Perfect Game hosts high-quality travel team tournaments and events throughout the country up to age 18, and also provides meaningful statistics to players, families, Major League Baseball organizations, college coaches and fans.
The city will still retain Dizzy Dean though.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said nothing has changed in the contract as far as the use of the fields, but swapping to Perfect Game will bring more opportunities to kids up to age 18, which the city currently does not have.
“Nothing has changed there. It’s just the organization that put those tournaments on,” Musselwhite told the Board of Aldermen. “It just brings us a group that we feel can provide us with better options.”
Baseball and softball tournaments are big business for the city. Snowden Grove Park has 17 artificial turf fields and eight softball fields at Greenbrook Park. More than 2,000 teams a year travel to Southaven to play in tournaments which pump about $25 million in spending into the local economy.
Southaven has been affiliated with USSSA for many years, but Musselwhite said Perfect Game will bring in more teams and mean more exposure for the players.
“This will allow us to bring some tournaments for the older age groups that we have not had in many years,” Musselwhite said. “With Perfect Game, we will have that again for 17 and 18-year old tournaments, which is very important for our kids to have exposure. Before this, most of our Southaven kids had to travel to Atlanta, St. Louis, and Nashville for exposure in competitive tournaments at that age past 14. So now this gives them an opportunity to bring it home. So we think this is a win-win.”
Musselwhite said Perfect Game also brings in other amenities with their technology like radar guns, live remote monitoring of games, and up-to-the-moment player statistics that will enhance the softball and baseball experience for everyone.
“They do some things that are more advanced from a technology standpoint,” Musselwhite said. “The days of keeping stats with a score book in the dugout are pretty much gone. It’s all done electronically. Not only that, they have the technology for statistics to make it fun for the kids to see where they stack up. And the big thing now is radar guns. Everyone wants to see how hard the kids are throwing.”
PG stats and scouting reports, as well as player rankings, are used college coaches and MLB scouts.
“Perfect Game is a well-established baseball organization,” Musselwhite said. “It brings a lot of benefits to the kids for more age groups.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.