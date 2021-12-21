A Pennsylvania man is facing multiple charges after an altercation with Hernando Police officers Tuesday at 8:35 a.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Samuel James Hugg and identified him as an individual investigators had previously been in contact with for several days.
Hugg was reportedly "traveling to Mississippi for the purpose of meeting a 13-year-old child for sexual purposes," according to a news release by the Hernando Police Department.
"While attempting to place the individual into custody, the suspect failed to comply with the demands of officers and became involved in a physical altercation. While struggling with officers, the suspect drew a firearm from his side and fired one round," according to officials. "The single round struck the suspect across his chest. Officers were eventually able to gain control and place the suspect into handcuffs."
Paramedics arrived to the scene and transported the suspect to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injuries.
Hugg, 28, is from Mars, Pennsylvania, and had been involved in sexually explicit conversations over the past few days, and throughout his travels, with a 13-year-old female in regards to meeting this juvenile for sexual purposes.
Hugg is facing multiple charges that include Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes, Possession of Child Pornography, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, and Attempted Aggravated Assault. He will be released to the DeSoto County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.