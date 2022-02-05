Hernando Parks and Recreation Director Jared Barkley presented changes to the city’s usage agreement for Park Pavilion Applications for board approval this week.
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller asked Barkley before his presentation about some of the details of the application. He queried about the water balloons, food trucks, video game trucks and pop up shops.
“My question is, we have city sponsored events, they call it a different name,” Miller said. “We call it the Conger Park Yard Sale. It has pop ups, which has food trucks at those events. We’re about to tell the public ‘You can’t do this.’ While we are advertising that we are doing it.”
Miller asked Barkley to explain “why (the city) can do it but (the public) can’t do it.”
Barkley said the water balloons were a litter issue and the usage of the water at city parks may be an issue if it’s not turned off.
“For the food trucks and video game trucks and the trailers, that’s more of a parking issue,” Barkley said, “Not having them block off several parking spots at the park. On the pop up shops, that would refer to unauthorized pop up shops. Those that wouldn’t be a part of the Conger Yard Sale.”
Miller emphasized his question again as to why the general public can’t rent the pavilion in Conger Park and host food trucks and the other banned items.
“We’re taking a fun event from the people when they use the parkland trying to make it too strenuous,” Miller said.
Barkley said comparatively how water balloons contribute to a much higher volume of litter than inflated balloons.
“That’s a judgement thing!” Miller interjected. “That’s your opinion, you don’t have facts on that.”
Ward 6 Alderman Ben Piper said there was a difference between an event at just the pavilion versus a park wide event like the yard sale.
“If you have an event over there and you want to restrict people to a certain area, that’s fine, but you’re talking about total restriction,” Miller rebutted. “That’s something totally different, but that’s my opinion. We’re already being criticized that we live by one set of rules then want the public to do something different. That’s exactly what this is. The city is not renting the park and they’re not going to pay one penny for rental. But yet they’re still going to make money by everything that’s over there.”
Ward 1 Alderwoman Natalie Lynch said city events are supposed to be for all residents versus a private event using public property.
“I’m not totally against food trucks or video game trucks, but maybe that could be an additional rental fee since that’s taking up more parking than just the people who would be attending the pavilion or party. I do agree with the water balloons, because we’re talking hundreds, and kids can go from the top end of Conger Park to the bottom end.”
Barkley said the application had also been updated to clarify days to business days for cancellations. Water slides were also added to banned items.
After the discussion, the board voted 4-3 to approve the updated application with nays coming from Alderman At Large W.I. “Doc” Harris, Jr., Lynch and Miller.
