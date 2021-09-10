On Friday, September 10, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1559 to proclaim September 11, 2021 as "Patriot Day and Day of Prayer and Remembrance.
The proclamation was made to signify the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The order also requires that all flags of the United States of America and the State of Mississippi be flown at half-staff on all buildings and grounds of the State of Mississippi and all areas of its jurisdiction beginning at sunrise until sunset on September 11, 2021.
“Twenty years ago, our nation was devastated by the worst terrorist attacks in its history,” said Reeves. “Mississippi will never forget the innocent victims lost, and those who rose from the ashes of heartbreak to aid in rescue and recovery efforts and to defend the United States both here and abroad."
Reeves asks citizens to hold a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday to remember lives lost during the terrorist attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.