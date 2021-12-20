DeSoto County Board of Supervisors honored Pat Sanford, who is retiring as Justice Court Clerk, with a resolution Monday wishing him “peace, joy, and good health.”
Sanford has served as Justice Court Clerk since 2013 and was praised for his professionalism in overseeing the court through a number of challenges including COVID-19 and the recent software upgrade.
“I think Pat has done a good job,” said District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin.
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell thanked him for his service.
“This was a huge undertaking that you came in and worked at Justice Court and did a super job,” Caldwell added. “We really appreciate you and the work you’ve done. And we appreciate you for helping your replacement. We are super excited to have her stepping right in your shoes.”
Lisa Guidry will be taking over as Justice Court Clerk.
“I’ll do a better job,” Guidry joked.
“And I have no doubt that will happen,” Sanford responded.
The resolution noted that the Justice Court has thrived under Sanford’s leadership and that DeSoto County is a better place because of his service.
“Throughout his DeSoto County career, Pat has confronted each matter with professionalism and persistence,” the resolution reads. “His composed nature and methodical approach has achieved success in the Court. But most importantly, Pat Sanford has nurtured an atmosphere that enriched employees and allowed them to go with their careers.”
Sanford thanked the board adding that although it is bittersweet, it is time for him to enjoy retirement.
“It’s been fun,” Sanford said. “It’s been challenging at times, as you all well know. With all that being said and put behind, I’ve had the support of y’all, including (County Administrator) Vanessa (Lynchard), and (Sheriff Bill Rasco), and (Chancery Clerk) Misty (Heffner), and everybody. It’s been good.”
Sanford said he still has on more task to change the bank accounts over to Guidry’s name that will keep him on job a little past January 1.
“I closed one out and they are starting another one the first of the year,” Sanford said. “I’m not really supposed to be there. But I’ve got to get that done, so I’m going to do it.”
