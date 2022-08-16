Pat Boone and Elvis Presley were the two biggest selling Rock ’n’ Roll artists of the 1950s.
From 1955 to 1959, Boone had 41 hit records on the pop charts to Elvis’s 40. But while the two teen pop idols battled it out on the music charts, they actually admired each other’s music and developed a lasting friendship.
“Sure, we were competing on the radio and with the kids,” Boone said in a telephone interview. “But we were friends and we were very friendly competitors all the way through. We were fellow Tennesseans. We matched each other record for record. We were both doing movies at 20th Century Fox at the same time visiting each other’s dressing rooms. We were neighbors in Bel Air and visited each other’s homes. So our friendship lasted throughout his lifetime.”
Boone, now 88, was a featured guest at “Elvis Week” and spoke about the first time he met the future King of Rock ’n’ Roll and shared stories from own his career on Monday during “Conversations on Elvis” on the Graceland soundstage.
“I was at Elvis Week several years ago and really enjoyed it,” Boone said. “This is my second time here out of great respect and love for my buddy, Elvis.”
Boone first met Elvis at a sock hop in Cleveland in October 1955. The show was organized by Bill Randle, one of the nation’s top radio deejays. Boone already had three records on the pop charts with “Two Hearts, Two Kisses,” a cover of Fats Domino’s “Ain’t that a Shame,” and “At My Back Door (Crazy Little Mama).”
“Bill Randle had jumped on my record “Two Hearts, Two Kisses” in March 1955,” Boone said. “He had the biggest ratings and they called him “The Professor” because he knew every artist, where they were from, and what they had done. DJs took their cues from him about what records to play. He helped it become a million seller. So he asked me to come to Cleveland and headline his big sock hop. A sock hop back then, a deejay played the record and the kids danced, and whoever the performers were usually just pantomimed their records.”
Boone said Randle picked him up at the airport and told him a new kid named Elvis Presley was going to open the show for him. Elvis was an up and coming regional sensation who had recorded “Blue Moon of Kentucky” on the Sun label and was starting to make some noise of his own with his good looks, hip swinging stage moves that drove the girls wild, and unique sound.
Boone told Randle that he had heard Elvis on a jukebox in Dallas and wondered how the teens would respond to a hillbilly singer.
“I said ‘Bill, that’s a country song. It’s a Bill Monroe song. Is that going to go over tonight?’” Boone said. “He said ‘well, we’ll see. But RCA Victor thinks they have something. There has been some stir on the Louisiana Hayride as a rockabilly.’”
Boone said he met Elvis backstage before the show and that he seemed shy and didn’t even know how to shake hands.
“I held out my hand and said ‘Hi Elvis, nice to meet you.’” Boone recalled. “He said ‘nice to meet you.’ He let me shake his hand but he didn’t shake back. He had come from a poor part of town and hadn’t been taught some of the social graces. So he didn’t know to grab my hand and give it a hard shake.”
Boone said it was obvious that Elvis didn’t know how to talk to him. He was nervous that the kids might not like him.
“I said ‘Bill Randle thinks there are some big things ahead for you,’” Boone said. “He said ‘well, I don’t know about that. But I hope so.’ And he just leaned back against the wall. He got over that of course, but he was always shy in crowds and in conversation with people he didn’t know. That’s why he kept those boys around him, even after he was married.”
Elvis was introduced by Randle and given a nice welcome and lip synced “Blue Moon of Kentucky.” Boone watched backstage through the curtain and said while the teens liked what they heard, they weren’t ecstatic about the song. He could tell though that the girls thought he was cute.
Elvis was wearing a red sport coat with his shirt collar turned up, long black pants, and scuffed white buck shoes. But at the same time, Boone said it looked like the girls were also thinking that their mothers would never let them go out with a guy like him.
“He had long hair and that kind of greased-up bad boy look, the kind of guy who would gave a pack of cigarettes rolled up in his t-shirt that you weren’t supposed to associate with at school,” Boone said. “He looked like a kid from the wrong side of the tracks.”
Boone said Elvis finished “Blue Moon of Kentucky ” and then played the other side of the record, “That’s Alright Mama,” which got a much better reaction form the teens.
“They loved that,” Boone said. “I liked it too. That was R&B. I thought, boy that sounds good.”
Then Boone went on, sang his three hit songs, and got all the screams from the girls. Two other big names from Rock ’n’ Roll’s infancy also played that night inside the high school auditorium - The Four Lads, who previewed their record “Moments to Remember,” and Bill Haley & The Comets, who played their hit “Rock Around the Clock.”
“Nobody knew that there were going to be four major stars introduced that night,” Boone said. “I was the only one of the four that the kids knew.”
That was the first and only time he and Elvis ever appeared together. Boone admits that, like many others at the time, he didn’t think Elvis would last.
“I learned not to ever follow him again,” Boone said. “But I appreciated his talent. We all underestimated him in the beginning. We thought he was a flash in a pan, that it wouldn’t last and that he wouldn’t be able to find the material to match all that energy he had on stage. But he did.”
Although Boone topped Elvis in a few polls as the favorite of teen audiences, had just as many fan club members as Elvis, and would sell 45 million records, Elvis’s career really took off in 1956 and he became the undisputed King of Rock ’n’ Roll.
While Elvis broke all the rules with his sexually suggestive hip swaying moves and was seen by parents as a threat to the nation’s teens in the early days of Rock ’n’ Roll, Boone was seen as the model of conformity with his well groomed hair, white buck shoes, smile, and wholesome, clean-living American values.
“I was the All-American guy,” Boone said. “I was doing all the right things in my life and obeying all the rules of the 1950s. I was married and had four kids. He was breaking a lot of them and winning big. He was mister excitement and I was…yawn. And yet I was still a teen idol. Nice was what I was trying to escape. I tried to escape being called that ‘nice Pat Boone.’ He continued on as the greatest entertainer of all time and I continued on as Mr. Nice.”
Boone didn’t see Elvis again until about two years later. By then, they were both making movies at 20th Century Fox.
“He and I shared dressing rooms separated by an actor we both respected, Cary Grant,” Boone said.
Boone said Elvis was an excellent actor who should have gone on to star in much better movies than the ones he made.
“There was nothing phony about Elvis on the screen,” Boone said. “He was a natural. I know he didn’t want to keep playing those types of roles in simple movies with simple stories where everyone knew how things were going to turn out that weren’t funny, and some of the poor music he had to sing. It was the same story over and over again. He knew they were weak films and he wanted to do bigger movies, but he got trapped in those.”
Boone said Elvis would often drop by unannounced at his Hollywood home on a Sunday afternoon and play with his four girls.
“He knew he was always welcome,” Boone said. “He would surprise me and my daughters while we were in the pool. The girls would run out of the pool and jump on him. I’d say ‘girls, stop that. You’re getting him all wet.’ He’d say ‘leave ‘em alone, man. I like it.’”
Boone said he could tell that Elvis wanted a wife and children of his own someday.
“That’s why he was there,” Boone said. “He was seeing me with what he wanted. He wanted a wife and kids.”
Boone starred in 19 movies, but didn’t kiss a girl onscreen until he was paired with Barbara Eden in the 1961 musical-comedy “All Hands on Deck.” Eden also appeared as a guest this year at “Elvis Week
He said he balked when the director wanted him to kiss his leading lady, Shirley Jones, while making “April Love.”
“There was no kiss in the script,” Boone said. “And suddenly the director said at the end of the scene ‘now you bend down and kiss Shirley.’ I said ‘on the mouth?’ He said ‘why yeah.’ I said ‘well that wasn’t in the script.”
Boone, who was happily married with four children, said he didn’t know he would be making movies and hadn’t discussed kissing his leading ladies with his wife, Shirley, and whether it would be a problem.
“I went home that night and told Shirley,” Boone said. “She said ‘I’m way ahead of you. I knew if you were going to be making movies that you’re going to be doing some kissing.’ She said ‘I want you to promise me one thing.’ I said ‘anything.’ She said ‘promise me you won’t enjoy it.’ I said ‘I promise.’”
Boone said he went back to the studio the next day ready for the kissing scene, but the story of him refusing to kiss his movie co-star was picked up by all of the trade newspaper the next morning and caused a major flap.
“The headline was ’Movie Actor won’t kiss leading lady,’” Boone said. “It made it seem like it was for religious reasons. Well, it was not. I just wanted to stay married.”
Boone said mail flooded into the studio praising him for sticking to his guns. The studio sent out a follow-up story the next day saying that after consulting with the director, he would kiss Shirley Jones. By then, Boone said it was too late because it would look like he was abandoning his moral principles.
“Buddy Adler, the studio head, was furious,” Boone said. “But I just felt that since the story went out and I was getting all these commendations for sticking to my moral guns, I can’t kiss Shirley Jones in the movie. And I didn’t. However, I did kiss Barbara Eden - and Debbie Reynolds, and Ann-Margaret, and Diane Baker. And I can truthfully tell Shirley that I didn’t enjoy it.”
Boone recorded an album in 1963 of Elvis cover songs as a tribute to his friend, but had to pull a “snow job” on Elvis’s crafty manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in order to release it.
He originally planned to call it “Pat Boone Sings Elvis.” While Colonel Parker said Elvis would love it when he told him the news, Boone said he told him that they would have to pay a royalty for the use of Elvis’s name.
“I said ‘what do you mean? You’re going to get lots of royalties, Colonel. You publish all the songs,’” Boone said. “He just laughed. He said ‘no, if you put his name in the title it’s going to sell more records. So you have to pay a royalty.’”
Boone said Dot Records owner Randy Wood was livid and wanted to scrap the project. The album was almost finished though and Boone convinced him to just call it something else.
Boone came up with the idea of calling the record “Pat Boone sings Guess Who” and wrote the liner notes on the back of the album about his friend Guess Whosie.
“I paid for an artist to do a painting of me in a gold lame suite for the cover and the song titles were on either side of me - “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Wear My Ring Around Your Neck,” “Love Me Tender,” - all those song,” Boone said. “It did not mention Elvis. But it left no doubt as to Guess Who was.”
Boone said a short time later he got a card in the mail from Colonel Parker with a membership card making him a member of “The Snowmen’s League of America,” a club Parker created to recognize other hustlers like himself.
“He called himself the “Snowman” and it was signed Colonel Tom Parker, High Potentate,” Boone said. “He was snowing other people, hustling people to get the best of them in some way. So when I got around him and put the album out without mentioning Elvis at all, I out-snowed the Snowman, and he gives me credit for it.”
Boone’s career began to wane in the 1960s. He kept recording on Dot with diminishing success and like many other singers of that era, he was displaced from the music charts by the Beatles and the British Invasion. He would refocus his efforts on Gospel music and religious charity work.
“If anything, I was too versatile for my own good,” Boone said. “I could sing rock and do some blues. I did country. I did pop. I did patriotic. I do Gospel. I didn’t just stick to Rock ’n’ Roll. I’m in the Gospel Hall of Fame, which is why I will never get into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame.”
Elvis himself got stuck in a career rut as he continued to churn out formula movies and inferior movie soundtracks for the rest of the decade. He made his big comeback with the 1968 television special and returned to peak form the following year with his return to live performing in front of sold out audiences.
Boone saw Elvis on the opening night of his show at the International Hotel in Las Vegas in 1969. He said Elvis took him aside into the big walk-in closet in his dressing room and told him that he wished he could go back to attending church like Boone did.
“I said, ‘you can. Why not?’” Boone said. “He said ‘because I’d be a distraction. The kids will want my autograph and all the excitement would distract from the sermon.’ I said ‘don’t you think that happens if I go to church? The kids line up for autographs but I say hey, I will do it after the sermon. I’m here for the same reason you are. I just want to worship like you. And they leave you alone.’ I said to make it an evangelical outreach like I do. He said ‘no, I can’t do that. I just couldn’t do that.’”
Boone said he could tell Elvis was spiritually starved.
“That’s what he wanted,” Boone said. “There was a real spirituality that he longed for that was missing in his life. He would sing Gospel songs until 3 a.m. in the morning at the piano playing every Gospel song he knew because he was spiritually hungry. He wanted that experience of sining those songs which were very meaningful to him that he had sung as a boy but couldn’t get back to.”
Boone said Elvis asked him if he knew Oral Roberts, the well-known evangelist, and could put him in touch.
“I said ‘yeah, I do,’” Boone said. “He said ‘I’d love to talk to him sometime soon.’ I did talk to Oral and Oral did fly out to talk to Elvis. Oral told me later, ‘that boy is hungry for a real worship experience.’”
Elvis grew less and less interested in his career and the endless touring and became increasingly dependent on prescription drugs to keep him going. Boone said he believes it’s that emptiness that Elvis felt that really killed him.
“Charlie Hodge told me that Elvis was tired of doing the same things and handing out scarves at his shows,” Boone said. “”He didn’t want to do any more shows at the International. He didn’t want to keep doing those exhausting tours. He was literally trapped by his own fame. He was booking for something missing in his life, and I know what it was. It was a spiritual connection. I think personally that the Lord knew it was time for Elvis to find what he was looking for in Heaven, but not here.”
Boone, like Elvis, draws criticism today for making a career singing cover versions of black rhythm and blues songs or “whitewashing” the songs for white pop audiences. Boone bristles at the suggestion that his music and Elvis’s somehow aren’t as good or better than the originals. He said both he and Elvis brought those black artists’ records to the attention of teens who never otherwise would have heard them.
“You used a bad word - whitewashing,” Boone said. “In other words, ours are watered down or vanilla versions, as if our records weren’t as exciting. I challenge anybody to listen to Fats Domino’s record “Ain’t That a Shame” and my record and tell me that mine is not more rock than his. His is roll. Mine is rock. His is “you made. Bomp. Me cry. Bomb bomp. When you said. Bomp. Bomp. Goodbye. It almost has a swing to it. Mine is, you made. wop wop. Me cry. Wop wop. Mine is rock ’n roll.”
Boone said Fats Domino liked his version of the song and made more money off it than he did from his own record.
“I was appearing at the Fairmont Hotel in New Orleans and he was at Al Hirt’s Place. Between shows I went over to see him,” Boone said. “I was standing in the back and he heard I was there and asked me to come down and sit with him on the piano bench. Fats said ‘You folks see this ring?’ And he pointed to an expensive diamond piano shaped ring on his finger. He said ‘this man bought me this ring’ And I sang ‘Ain’t That a Shame’ with him. He was validating that he was thrilled with the song. I was not taking something from him. I was helping him cross over from purely R&B music into pop music.”
Boone’s next single was a cover version of Little Richard’s “Tutti Fruiti.” Boone said Little Richard was washing dishes in a Greyhound bus station in Macon, Georgia, when he heard his version come on the radio.
“I have a tape of a deejay asking Little Richard how he felt about Pat Boone singing his song,” Boone said. “He said ‘when I heard Pat Boone do my song, I threw the towel down because I knew I was going to make some money now.’’”
Boone would record three Little Richard songs, including “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up.”
“Nobody can out-Richard Little Richard,” Boone said. “I was not trying to imitate him. But my version of “Tutti Frutti” is just as exciting as his. It doesn’t sound like him, nor was I trying to.”
Boone said he was a mid-wife of sorts during the birth of rock ’n’ roll and that his cover versions of black songs actually opened the doors for them to gain the recognition and fame they richly deserved.
“The kids weren’t ready for those early records to be played on pop radio,” Boone said. “They didn’t know what it was. The deejays didn’t know what it was. It sounded too ragged and too rough, too unfinished. Also, the lyrics they were singing about were erotic. The phrase “Rock ’n’ Roll” itself was erotic. We’re going to rock ’n’ roll all night, honey. So when Elvis and I sang black music, it brought them across because they weren’t known.”
At 88, Boone is just as busy as he has ever been. He’s still recording and acting. Boone’s recent movies include “God’s Not Dead 2” (2016), “A Cowgirl’s Story” (2017), “The Mulligan” (2022) and he will be appearing in the bio-pic “Reagan” with Dennis Quaid which will be released next year.
“I’ve lived twice as long as Elvis and I’m still working,” Boone said. “I know God has blessed me mightily. Go to Amazon Prime. You can see three of my latest movies. They’re all streaming. And my next movie is about an ex-president. I can’t say too much about it, but there is a scene that really happened in this president’s life and is a recreation of something that literally happened in my life. There is a young actor playing Pat Boone and an actress playing Shirley Boone, and I am playing an older man who uttered a prophetic word that he would be president in the near future. So yeah, I still love acting. The word is out among casting directors that if you need somebody to play an 80 year-old man who can still remember his lines, get Pat Boone.”
Boone said he is not surprised that Elvis is just as popular as he has ever been even though it has been 45 years since his passing.
“There was an excitement in his music and his performing and his entertainment quotient to his life and career that made him so unique and unforgettable and inimitable, and yet his human quality still shone through,” Boone said. “I’d like to think that is he had lived as long as me, if he was 88 now, that he would still be performing, and I think he would have built an even larger following. But, his life was cut short.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.