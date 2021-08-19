Passenger and cargo traffic are back on the upswing at Memphis International Airport despite the worldwide global pandemic which hit the airline industry particularly hard.
Airport president and CEO Scott Brockman said passenger traffic is up anywhere from five to 12 percent compared to the national average.
July was the busiest passenger travel month at Memphis since December 2019. Traffic increased 155 percent compared to last July, and the airport has seen 12 straight weeks of more than 40,000 passengers.
“We have started climbing back quite well,” Brockman said.
Brockman was the keynote speaker this week at the Southaven Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon, and spoke about the ongoing renovations and construction projects at the airport, as well as the impact low cost carriers are having on airfares. The event was held at Landers Center on August 18 and was sponsored by C Spire.
Brockman said Cargo has been the biggest winner during the pandemic. Following 2019, which was the worst year for cargo tonnage, the amount of pounds of cargo coming in and out of Memphis in the first six months of 2021 has grown at an average of seven percent a month.
“The biggest benefactor of the pandemic has been cargo, because after the pandemic started, everyone started ordering everything from home,” Brockman. said. “That is the strongest first half since 2017.”
Memphis handled 10.1 billion pounds of cargo in 2020 - up from a historic low of 9.5 billion pounds in 2019 - and reclaimed the No. 1 spot from Hong Kong as the world’s busiest cargo airport.
“That’s a lot of cargo,” Brockman said. “I know DeSoto County knows the value of that. We have a lot of warehousing that comes out of DeSoto County that comes through the airport to be sorted and go out further.”
Brockman said cargo generates $18 billion of the $19 billion total revenue at Memphis International Airport.
“So cargo is a really important part of our business and is doing extremely well,” Brockman said. “And that’s where a lot of the economic impact is.”
Brockman said despite being de-hubbed by Delta Airlines in 2013, Memphis has been on a steady growth path as far as the number of flights. The airport has added more and more low cost air carriers which has helped make fares more competitive and flights to more destinations. Low cost carriers like Southwest, Frontier, and Allegiant now make up 24 percent of the market, Brockman said.
“Why is that important?” Brockman asked. “It gives us competition, which keeps airfares more moderate and better. And looking at what is going on right now, the distribution is spreading out further.”
Flights are also averaging more seats per aircraft, 116 seats compared to 56 seats.
“People say, well, you don’t have as many flights,” Brockman said. “Yeah, but we what we do have is a lot bigger aircraft, more comfortable aircraft with carry on bags.”
For 2021, Allegiant has nearly 13 percent more flights with 60.6 more seats, and Frontier has added nearly three percent and increased seats on flights by 14.3 percent.
“We’ve actually put a lot more emblems on logos of certain cities,” Brockman said. “We’ve done pretty well with returning service. We’ve had Frontier announce new flights and they are continuing to build a footprint. So we are very happy about that.”
Although international flights have somewhat opened back up, Brockman said many international air carriers are running “vaccination flights.”
“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not getting a ticket,” Brockman said. “It is still very limited international opportunities.”
Airport renovation projects are also ongoing. Modernization of Concourse B started in September 2018 and Brockman said they have added more gift stores, new restaurants, larger gate areas, new chairs with charging stations for cell phones, brand new restrooms, a children’s play area, military lounge, art, and a new live music stage.
“We are working to have live musicians play,” Brockman said. “When we don’t have live musicians, we have a digital board that we will be able to show local musicians and their music videos.”
They have also added a new Distillery District where passengers can pick up their favorite spirits duty free.
“So if you are traveling and would love to take home a bottle of Tennessee whiskey, or Tennessee bourbon, or Old Dominick, you can buy that in the airport,” Brockman said.
The concourse is set to open this fall.
Memphis International Airport will also have a new $300 million deicing pad that can accommodate 13 aircraft.
“It’s huge,” Brockman said. “It’s going to be the most sophisticated deicing facility probably in the world.”
Brockman said there is also construction taking place on the northside of the airport. Fedex announced construction in 2019 on a $212 million, 4-story massive package sorting facility.
“It’s a gorgeous facility,” Brockman said. “They have a lot of it shelled in right now. It’s actually two buildings. And as soon as they finish the first one, they will relocate the cargo to the new building, tear down the existing facility, and build a new one with the latest technology in sorting.”
Brockman ended by encouraging people to check out the airport’s mobile app for updates and a new interactive map.
“There is an interactive map that is built in to that,” Brockman said. “You will be able to see where the restrooms are. You will be able to see everything you want. You can point to a restaurant, click on that restaurant, get the menu, figure out whether you want to eat there or not, because we are going to offer new things. We have massive plans that are going to come out at the end of the year. We’re talking billions over the next five, 10, and 15 years.”
