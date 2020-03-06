Mississippi State University (MSU) and Northwest Mississippi Community College signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday, March 5, to formalize partnership programs for students enrolled in technical education programs.
The agreement outlines a pathway for Northwest students to complete MSU’s new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) program, leveraging the strengths of both institutions to provide more opportunities in technical education and meet current and future workforce demands.
“We need more two-year and four-year graduates to move Mississippi forward,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “By working together, I believe we’ll be able to better assist our fellow Mississippians in gaining the education they need to compete for the jobs of the 21st century. We are committed to helping all of our BAS students excel, succeed and earn a bachelor’s degree—building on the excellent foundation they have been given at Northwest.”
Northwest President Michael Heindl said he was excited for the new agreement between MSU and Northwest.
“It’s great for our students to be able to seamlessly transfer their Associate of Applied Science credits to Mississippi State, giving them another option to get their bachelor’s degree, whereas before they would not have had that option as seamlessly or easily,” Heindl said. “I’m excited about this for our students who will be the beneficiaries of this partnership.”
MSU launched its BAS program in August, significantly expanding the university’s acceptance of technical credit from community colleges and military training. It is intended to serve the needs of adults who have completed a technical associate’s degree program through a community college or the military and need additional education to advance their careers.
The agreement between MSU and Northwest outlines which courses must be completed at each institution to fulfill degree requirements. An MSU advisor will assist in guiding Northwest students through BAS program pathways. Additionally, Northwest and MSU-Meridian will work together to provide classroom space for the delivery of synchronous online courses.
Students enrolled in the Bachelor of Applied Science program will have access to advisors from MSU-Meridian and MSU Online. Credits in the degree program can be earned through online or in-person courses, providing the flexibility that has become a hallmark of MSU’s nationally ranked online offerings.