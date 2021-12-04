Stateline Road became one of the most crowded roads in Southaven with the return of the city’s annual “Parade of Lights” Christmas parade Saturday night. The 41st annual parade was the city’s first Christmas parade since 2019 when it was cancelled because of the global pandemic. The line of cars, trucks, floats, and marchers started the parade from SouthPoint Church and tossed candy to holiday revelers from there all the way to Southaven City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.