Buddy Hart grew up around the theater. He’s appeared on stage in many theatrical shows and continues to do hair and makeup at many of the regional theaters.
But when he first walked into Panola Playhouse in Sardis around 2003, there was something special about the place. Of all the theaters that he had ever worked at, Panola Playhouse felt like home.
“It was like the little theater that could,” Hart said. They put on very large productions on a very small stage. I work with all of the theaters in the area, but I drive down there because I can’t get away from the place. It just has this charm.”
Hart, who owns High Maintenance Salon in Olive Branch and serves as president of the board of directors, said the non-profit theater is about to embark on a major capital fundraising campaign to raise money to renovate the historic building.
The Playhouse operates out of a historic turn-of-the-century store front in downtown Sardis and is the oldest continuously running live theater in Mississippi.
“The building is over 100 years old and has been operating as a playhouse since 1962,” Hart said. “We’re actually celebrating our 60th year. We have four storefronts and it is quite a gem.”
Hart has been pouring through old archives and said the building was originally a silent movie theatre. It was purchased by David Flexer around 1945, who owned a small chain of movie theaters in Tennessee. Flexer invented the world’s first in-flight entertainment system which was first used by Transworld Airlines (TWA) in 1961. Flexer sold the movie theater for $3,000 in 1962 to Sardis native Robert Cannon, who was executive director of Boston Opera Theater.
“Cannon had a dream to make this a performing arts center and educational space,” Hart said.
The curtained opened in 1962 with a production of “You Can’t Take It With You” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart and has been bringing big-city theater to the small town stage ever since. Panola Playhouse has produced hundreds of shows to sold-out crowds, drawn rave reviews for its productions, and has nurtured a love of the performing arts in Panola County and the surrounding region.
“I’ve found out a lot about it,” Hart said. “I found out that we were the first live theater in Mississippi to integrate. There have also been a lot of famous Broadway actors who have done stage readings here. Robert Cannon brought a lot of people to Sardis, Mississippi of all places.”
Hart said while the building has been upgraded over the years, the last major renovation was made in 2001 when the organization received a $30,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
While the building is structurally in good shape, Hart said it needs a new roof and some modern upgrades.
“The building is at least 100 years old,” Hart said. “It’s in okay shape. The people who have had it over the years have done what they could with the amount of money they had.”
This year, Panola Playhouse’s 13-member board decided to take the organization to the next level and has developed a multi-year comprehensive renovation plan which will repair the structure itself and add a new and expanded rehearsal space, dressing rooms, storage areas for costumes and props, new stage curtains and lighting, balcony renovations, new restrooms, new front entrance, and an expanded lobby.
Hart said be believes the renovations to the theater will help bring even more people to the downtown which will in turn help revitalize the historic downtown area with new businesses and activities.
“I read an article a few years ago about this small theater in an Alabama town that is very similar to the one here,” Hart said. “Most of the businesses had closed in the downtown and this theater was able to be renovated and brought tourism and businesses back to the area again. You can tell that the main street in Sardis used to have a lot of life to it. There isn’t a lot of businesses left there any more. But I believe this project can help make it a better place.”
The plan also includes adding additional classroom space to broaden Panola Playhouse’s reach in the community by expanding its popular summer youth theater workshop into a year-round program
“It’s an area that still needs a lot of help with the youth,” Hart said. “I believe we provide a safe place for people to come out and do better things with their lives.”
Hart is in the process of filling out an application to get Panola Playhouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The theater has also applied for a $300,000 grant from Mississippi Arts Commission which will help fund 60 percent of the renovation, which are expected to cost about $500,000. Hart said the remaining funds will come from private donations and cash on hand.
“Right now it is just a letter of intent,” Hart said. “It’s to help us with the renovation process to restore the whole building and restore the facade and bring it back to its former glory.”
Hart said the renovations will ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization are essential for Panola Playhouse to continue to bring quality stage performances to the community.
“This is a really big one,” Hart said. “We will have to raise 40 percent of the funds to match it. I have a board that supports the and is working with me to carry it through. I am hoping to have it done by the end of the year for consideration by Mississippi Arts Commission.”
Hart said they have also launched a brick campaign where supporters can purchase a personalized brick for $100 that will be part of the walkway in front of the theater for everyone who enters Panola Playhouse to see.
“I am very confident about it,” Hart said. “I feel like our goal is achievable. And I know a lot of DeSoto County people, like myself, drive down here to see theater.”
