The sounds of drums, guitars and the smell of crawfish filled Panola Street with a street fair atmosphere in Hernando on Saturday for the Palmer Home fundraiser, Mudbug Bash.
The 17th annual event was held in a slightly different format since returning after the COVID year. Attendees were able to bring the “Bash” home with the to-go party packs filled with goodies.
Memphis Crawfish Company was stationed nearby hauling baskets of boiled red crawfish from the pot into white coolers coated with seasonings and spices.
Highlights from the fundraiser included the bourbon pull which started with about 40 bottles of liquor and wine at 3 p.m. and was down to about seven bottles by 3:30 p.m.
Volunteers were on hand to direct attendees for t-shirts, refreshments, vendors and the non-stop spinning prize wheel. Folks could spin a colored wheel and land on a Mudbug Bash themed prize from basting brushes, hot sauce and other swag.
A favorite auction “item” that received non-stop attention was a little brown puppy, Mississippi River’s Josie, donated from Muddy Rivers Labs. Josie was stretched out on a blanket enjoying endless ear scratches. The highest ongoing bid as of Monday, April 19 was $550 for four tickets to hunt with Indian Creek Outfitters in Dundee, MS. The auction ends Friday, April 23.
The Memphis Grizzlies Grizzline gave a rumbling performance in the middle of the street with their percussion and drum sets to a delighted crowd. After their performance, father and son, Wayne Cox and Zac Cox, got the opportunity to practice their own music skills on a Grizzline snare drum. Both men marched for bands at Booneville High School and Northeast Community College.
The fundraiser for Palmer Home will officially close out at the end of the online auction at https://palmerhome.schoolauction.net/mudbugbash2021/.
