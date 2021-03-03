Palmer Home for Children is auctioning off a chance to name the streets in a new subdivision in Southaven.
The street names will be in the Pine Wood subdivision being built by Sky Lake Construction off Getwell Road and near Stateline Road.
Palmer Home spokesperson Lauren Waites said Sky Lake Construction has been a long-time supporter of Palmer Home and approached them with the creative idea to auction off the naming rights.
It’s not the first time the company has helped Palmer Home. Sky Lake Construction sponsored Palmer Home’s annual Mudbug Bash in 2019 in Hernando, and this past Christmas purchased bicycles for children living on campus.
“They are just a really great partner,” Waites said. “They offered to allow us to auction off the naming rights to the streets. All of the proceeds will go directly to us.”
Palmer Home for children is a faith-based organization that provides a family and community to children in need. The non-profit offers foster care support, family care for infants of mothers in prison, transitional care guidance and coaching for young adults to help build life skills, and on-campus care in a Christ-centered family environment.
Waites said the fundraiser comes at a pivotal time for Palmer Home because the organization is caring for more children than ever in its 125-year history. Palmer Home served 270 children last year across all four service lines and is anticipating serving 350 this year.
“Usually our big fundraisers are our in-person events,” Waites said. “So we are just so grateful to partners like Sky Lake Construction who do creative things like this.”
The suggested donation for each street name is $208 - the average cost to feed one child for one month at Palmer Home. There are 19 streets in the Pine Woods subdivision.
“It’s an auction. But that’s the average donation we are asking,” Waites said.
Bidding ends at noon on March 5. To bid, visit https://palmerhome.schoolauction.net/streetsforpalmer/homepages/show and click “Catalog”on the auction site.
