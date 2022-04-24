Stephen Harris has no doubt that he would be working at a grocery store walking to work or still hanging around with the wrong crowd if it hadn’t been for Palmer Home for Children.
Harris came to Palmer Home from Columbus, Mississippi as a one year-old and stayed until he was 12. He came back at age 19 after graduating from high school for transitional care where he received educational, career, and life skills needed to help him live independently.
“I was in a bad place with my grandmother,” Harris said. “She kicked me out the first time over $45 in my bank account that she didn’t want me to spend.”
Harris said he didn’t know what he wanted to do after high school. Palmer Home helped him figure out a career path and surrounded him with trustworthy adults who helped guide him to make the right choices.
“They gave me a lot of encouragement and a lot of stuff I lacked after I left, like structure, and being around people who would look after me and make sure I am on the right path,” Harris said. “They made sure I got better grades and made better life choices instead of hanging out with the people I was around back home.”
He plans on pursuing a degree in criminal justice at Northwest Mississippi Community college.
“I always liked detective movies,” Harris said. “Palmer Home helped me get into college.”
Palmer Home for Children surprised him at Saturday’s 18th Annual Mudbug Bash with a used Nissan Maxima from Geico and DeSoto County Collision.
“This young man worked his tail off,” said Palmer Home for Children president and CEO Drake Bassett. “He didn’t have a clue that he was going to receive it.”
This was the 18th year Palmer Home for Children has held the popular Mudbug Bash. The event was capped at 500 tickets this year and will help raise about $50,000 to $75,000 for Palmer Home for Children.
Palmer Home for Children offers residential care for children in need, foster care, care of infants of mothers in prison and for mothers in prison after release, as well as transitional care for young adults 18-24 to enter a career and vocation.
“It goes towards our operations,” Bassett said. “We are serving on average 250 children with a variety of services. So (Mudbug Bash) is a big deal for us.”
About 2,000 pounds of crawfish were cooked for the event. The Mudbug Bash takes up the entire block of Panola Street just off the Square in Hernando.
Bassett said Hernando and the people of DeSoto County have always been very supportive of Palmer Home for Children. The organization is building an $8 million facility - the Dr. Hugh Francis, Jr. Wellness Center - on its campus just outside of Hernando. The wellness center will provide a large gathering space for group and individual activities and is scheduled to open on May 20.
“It is a pleasure to see all of the support from this community,” Bassett said. “It is making a difference in the lives of a lot of children. We will use that wellness center for counseling. It will have a swimming pool, gymnasium, and academic facility. So the future is big for us in Hernando.”
Harris was all smiles when he got a chance to sit inside his new car.
“I can’t believe it,” Harris said. “I love it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.