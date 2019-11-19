A Memphis couple is in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando, charged in the September death of a young child found in a Southaven hotel.
According to Southaven Police Major Wayne Perkins, 18-year-old Kentavia Chapman, and her 37-year-old boyfriend Pierre Jarrell. Both are from Memphis.
The arrests on Tuesday, Nov. 19, came to address a case dating back to Sept. 25 of this year. That was when a 13-month-old child was found dead at the Southern Inn and Suites, located at 8945 Hamilton Road, off I-55 and Stateline in Southaven.
The pair initially were charged with felony child abuse and Jarrell was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
The Tuesday arrests followed the results of toxicology tests from the Mississippi Forensic Laboratory on the young victim. With those results, police were able to upgrade the charges against the pair to capital murder.
Police are continuing to investigate the case. A Nov. 27 court appearance date was set for both Jarrell and Chapman.
ARREST MADE IN STOLEN CAR CASE: An arrest was made in connection with an incident where a suspect, driving a stolen car, tried to drive over a Southaven police officer.
Kendrick Bowden, age 31, is facing several charges in Southaven including aggravated assault of a police officer, felony fleeing, and receiving stolen property. Bowden also faces several charges in Memphis.
On Saturday afternoon, Nov. 17, police tried to stop a vehicle described as stolen near the intersection of Getwell Road and Central Parkway. Several people were inside the vehicle when it was stopped, police said, and the suspect driving the car tried to run over an officer in the course of the attempted stop. Shots were fired and the suspects fled with the car into Memphis.
Bowden was apprehended Monday on McKenzie Cove, in the Woodale area of Memphis. The stolen vehicle, a 2015 Ford Fusion, tan in color, with Tennessee license plate number 3N4 4H9, is still being sought, as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Southaven Police at 662-393-0228.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
