Paid administrative leave for all DeSoto County School District (DCS) employees has been continued through Friday, May 22, which is the final work day for teachers.
District Board of Education members approved the administrative leave for all employees in a special called meeting held Monday morning, April 20, at DCS Central Services in Hernando.
Board members will decide May 21 about extending the leave past that date for those employees who work into the summer at district schools and at Central Services or if they will have to report to their work stations. They will continue to be compensated through June 30, assured Supt. Cory Uselton.
In addition to teachers and teacher assistants, the decision affects all district employees, including maintenance, child nutrition, and bus drivers.
“We will revisit this to see what type of regulations are in place on that day,” said Uselton. “We wanted to make sure all of our employees are compensated through May 22. The governor gave school districts the authority to grant administrative leave so we wanted to take care of our employees so they wouldn’t have concerns through that date.”
Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Van Alexander pointed out in Monday’s special meeting that leave time is not vacation time.
“Employees are still working through distance learning and are on call and available to work at their work site at the principal or supervisor’s discretion,” Alexander said.
Campuses will remain closed to the public through at least May 22.