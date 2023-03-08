The son of Rock ’n’ Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis handed the keys over to the Lewis Ranch this week to the new owners who are vowing to preserve and enhance its legacy.
Jerry Lee Lewis III or “Lee” vacated the property Sunday after a judge gave him 30 days to be out. The youngest son of “The Killer” moved his family into the Ranch located on Malone Road following the death of his father, despite the fact that he was not the legal owner.
The property was owned by Jerry Lee’s friend, brother-in-law, and road manager Cecil Harrelson, who died in 2013, and left it to his three children. The heirs went to court to get vacant possession so they can proceed with plans to sell the property.
Lee Lewis issued a statement on Facebook announcing that he had moved out.
“Nearly 50 years of the Jerry Lee Lewis legacy was removed from the property on Malone Road yesterday when we handed over the keys to our family home,” Lewis said . “The place where I grew up is no longer our home and our Dad’s legacy. It’s now a property that will, unfortunately, be sold off without our input or decisions and country to my understanding of my father’s wishes.”
Jerry Lee Lewis was just as famous for his music as he was for his numerous ex-wives and troubles with the IRS in the late 1970s. The property was given to Harrelson in lieu of a salary and was placed into a life estate to protect it from being seized. Lewis was allowed to live there throughout his lifetime.
Lee Lewis claimed his father left him the property in his will and has been trying to keep it in the family. He launched a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $80,000 as a downpayment to buy the home where he grew up back from Harrelson’s heirs, but to date has only raised about $2,800. The property is valued at about $791,000.
The 30 acre Ranch includes a 4,500 square foot home with a guest apartment, lake, and outbuildings. Lewis purchased the property back in 1973.
Harrelson’s heirs said there was never any question of who owned the property which could be proven through public documents, and made a website announcing their intention to sell the property “as a development opportunity or fan’s dream home” with the hopes that some part of it will be used to preserve their uncle’s legacy.
Lee Lewis said that his father’s true legacy is his music and not the ranch, and that he is moving on from the disapointment.
“There’s so much to continue to do for my Dad’s legacy that we are leaving this in the past and focusing on the future - many great things to come,” Lewis wrote.
Judith Lewis, the singer’s widow and seventh wife, added a statement of her own on Lee’s Facebook page encouraging fans to pray for him and his family to help heal his disappointment.
“I think Lee needs all of us to rise above this and I know Lee can do it,” Judith wrote.
MaryJean Ferguson, Harrelson’s daughter, said they were grateful the handover went off without incident after months of negative comments so that they can now make the necessary repairs and show it to prospective buyers.
“It was well handled,” Ferguson said. “We can now begin the process of securing the property and will do an assessment of its condition, which we have started.”
Ferguson said they were dismayed, however, at the condition in which the property was returned. The property had not been fully emptied of furniture and other other items and was left in a state of overall disarray. Trash was left under the car port, the kitchen and bathrooms had not been cleaned, rooms were not swept, the screws and nails where memorabilia had been attached to the wall were not taken out, and there was a burn pit that was still smoldering and littered with cups and dishes and furniture and other items that were disposed off.
“We knew there was going to be some work,” Ferguson said. “But we at least expected it to be empty. It’s disappointing because it shows a lack of care that was given to the property. With all the comments about how much Lee loved the place and wanted to make it his home, it was a bit of a shock to see it in that state. He didn’t take care of the place.”
Ferguson said the estate will be responsible to pay for any and all repairs.
“The estate is responsible for maintaining the property and turning it over in a condition that it was when it was given to them,” Ferguson said. “It’s supposed to be maintained at a certain standard that it was when it was put in a life trust.”
Ferguson said they are also angered because Judith Lewis cancelled the insurance on the property two weeks before the official handoff, which put the property at risk, and also removed the iconic pianos from the gates which were bolted on.
According to Ferguson, Lee Lewis and the estate’s lawyers were told that anything bolted, nailed, glued, or screwed in was not to be removed from the property. Judith Lewis said in an email to Ferguson that she had removed the pianos and that the lawyers told her it was ornamental and personal property and could be removed.
“This is just unreal,” Ferguson said. “They have caused all kinds of drama. They were told not to take anything attached. I have been in contact with her and told her that those panels have to be returned. It’s not open for debate. They have to be returned. They were a part of the gate and were bolted on. I have also said that we are going to press charges against whoever took the panels off the gates. Judith felt like they were personal property. I disagree. They are a part of the Ranch and I can’t believe an attorney would risk his credentials by telling her otherwise unless she misled them.”
An interview request to Judith Lewis seeking comment was referred to a spokesman in Nashville.
Despite the poor condition of the property, Ferguson said the damage is not insurmountable and can be restored to its former glory when her uncle lived there.
“I believe we can give it back its pride and back to the days when people would go there and look at it and feel that sense of pride that Uncle Jerry had in it,” Ferguson said. “Uncle Jerry did have pride in it. It’s sad because when I saw pictures of how it was returned to us, it’s not the ranch I remember. It broke my heart to see some of the photos.”
Ferguson said although the Ranch is for sale, they believe the property can be preserved in a way that will honor the legacy of Jerry Lee Lewis.
“I’ve said it before, legacy is really really important to us,” Ferguson said. “But legacy isn’t a static thing. It is a living breathing thing. And we need some ideas and people to share their passion for the ranch and what their vision would be. My vision personally is to have some kind of place that serves the community in some way and also have a monetary side so that whoever owns the place can make some money and support the place.”
Ferguson created a Facebook page called “The Lewis Ranch Legacy” and invites the public to share their ideas of what they would like to see at the ranch.
“We have had some amazing response from fans,” Ferguson said. “Its been quite inspiring to look at it.”
Ferguson said despite what Lee Lewis says, the Lewis Ranch is absolutely a part of his legacy - a legacy that is just as much hers as it is his.
“Lee has said that it is not our legacy, it’s his,” Ferguson said. “The fact is it’s not his legacy, it’s my legacy too. It’s your legacy. It’s the world’s legacy. And I am just as much a Lewis - and more - than he is. Uncle Jerry’s music is his biggest legacy. It inspired everyone who has ever heard it. But Uncle Jerry’s music needs a vehicle. It needs a way to connect with people on the ground. It needs a way to connect with the community and the world. This property is that vehicle. And I think by serving the community in some way we can introduce people to his music and his legacy and his personality and the Ranch that he loved.”
Ferguson said if the heirs didn’t care about the legacy of the property, they would have already taken the easy way out and sold the place with little regard for its future. Instead, they are going out of their way to make sure the legacy remains.
“I think I have demonstrated that by not doing the obvious thing of just to sell quick and get out,” Ferguson said. “We are trying really hard to find a way to satisfy all the sellers and to make sure everyone is looked after, and at the same time we are working real hard to find some way that the Ranch can be a legacy for my uncle.
“That Ranch was the home of his heart. That is where he found his peace and where he found his inspiration. And we are going to do everything we can to preserve and enhance that.”
