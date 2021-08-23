DeSoto County Schools are reporting over 400 students and at least 70 staff members testing positive for COVID between August 16 and August 20.
The numbers comprise over one percent of the entire student population among almost 40 schools. Over 1,200/3.6% are reported to be quarantined.
Individual schools with the highest numbers of confirmed cases were Hernando High School, 33; Lewisburg Middle School, 31; and Oak Grove Central Elementary, 30. There were also as many as 232 new quarantines at Southaven Middle School.
Hernando High School remains in a virtual learning setting until transitioning to a hybrid mode on Wednesday.
Schools with high numbers of new coronavirus cases last week, Aug. 16-20, were Hernando High School, 33; Lewisburg Middle, 31; and Oak Grove Central Elementary, 30; and Southaven Middle, 21.
Southaven Middle led the district with 232 new quarantine reports as a result of close contact with a positive case in a school setting last week. Other high quarantine numbers were from Walls Elementary, 129, and Lewisburg Middle, 104.
District numbers also issue the percentage of the school population with their case and quarantine figures.
Oak Grove Central Elementary had the highest percentage of the student population with a new positive case of coronavirus at 4.14 percent. Lewisburg Middle was next at 3.19 percent and Hernando High followed at 2.39 percent.
Over 17 percent of the Walls Elementary School student population was a new quarantine in the last week, followed by Southaven Middle, 15.92 percent, and Lewisburg Middle, 10.71 percent.
DeSoto County Schools’ coronavirus cases and quarantines may be viewed on the DeSoto County Schools website at: https://www.desotocountyschools.org/
In Marshall County, Byhalia Middle School reported on Monday it will be going virtual for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases among student population.
