Team Canada took home the most gold medals proving their worth at chugging the most beer while maintaining athletic prowess at the same time. The North American team dominated at the inaugural 2021 Beerlympics on Saturday, August 7.
Over 240 cans of beer quenched thirsty Beerlympians as part of the Mississippi Ale House’s first event to coincide with the 2021 Summer Olympics.
Ellen McClatchy, who bartends at the Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch, organized the beer-centered event after finding inspiration from drinking games.
“I’d seen people do beerlympics every year, as in drinking games,” said McClatchy. “So we decided to just feed off of that and turn it into actual games or sports with drinking. Derric gave me the idea for the (beer can) shot put. After that, I kind of started feeding off of the Olympic games. I asked ‘What games can I turn into something small that’s drinkable?’”
Derric Curran, owner and operator of Mississippi Ale House, partnered with Alvin Lunz, owner and operator of Old Town Fitness to hold the events at the Olive Branch gym.
Eight total events and four teams with decreasing degrees of sobriety made the event fun and competitive.
“We have Papa New Guinea (prefers Papa New Guinness), Canada, Ireland and Scotland,” said McClatchy. “We received a lot of response online, we’re really excited people wanted to come out here to drink and play some games.”
Team events for the Beerlympics were Beer Relay, Beer Putt, Soccer Relay, Keg Lift, Crowler Shot Put, Shoot Beer Can, Volley Pong and Rhythmic Beernastics.
Melvin Purdy, of Memphis, represented Team Papa New Guinness in the Keg Lift event, lifting a full metal keg above his chin 67 times in a row. Purdy competed against Team Scotland competitor Brent Clark, who had 77 lifts.
Purdy was heaving and dripping in sweat composed of 95% alcohol after his event, and was all smiles.
“That was tiring, especially with libations in you,” Purdy laughed. “I feel tight in my back and lower extremities, but I’m having a great time. I would have kept going, but 67 is pretty good, especially for a guy that is kind of inebriated right now.”
Team Canada won gold in six out of the eight events, claiming bragging rights until the next games. Members William Bates, Jennifer Van der Wee, of Canada, Dustin Presson, Jake Nolan and Alvin Lunz were elated at out beering their competitors.
“If you ain’t first, you’re last!” said Presson. “It was too much fun! If you drink beer, you can’t go wrong.”
Montreal native Van der Wee added she was proud to represent her home country.
“I feel excellent, I am Canadian, we represented today and it was so much fun,” said Van der Wee. “I love Mississippi Ale House !”
Bates, who is also a member of the DeSoto County Ghostbusters, garnered five gold medals.
“It was Slimer, he got out here, but the DeSoto County Ghostbusters busted them ghosts today!” exclaimed Bates. “I got five gold medals in this thing and that’s how we do it!”
Curran was impressed by the amount of beer consumed collectively by all the participating teams.
“There was a lot of beer drunk, there were a lot of people who had fun,” said Curran. “I would guess probably ten cases of beer were drunk. It loosened up the athletes, so they wouldn’t get injured while they were participating. Nothing got out of hand, there probably was some PG-13 moments with the (beer gymnastics by Team Ireland). We did this just for fun to go along with the Olympics but people really got into it.”
McClatchy and Curran both said they are already making plans for winter Olympic events.
“I’m just excited to see how this grows and see what becomes of it,” said McClatchy. “This was a very fun time and everyone did very well. Stay tuned for more!”
