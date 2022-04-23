Craft beer enthusiasts had over 150 different beers to try at the 5th Annual Brewfest held at Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch.
Owner Derric Curran said the event keeps growing and getting better every year.
This year’s event had over 60 breweries represented and drew a crowd of about 500 people.
“It is amazing to see the number of people come out and support local beers and have a good time,” Curran said. “All of the Memphis breweries are here and it is just a great opportunity to showcase a lot of local beers.”
Curran singled out beers from Parish Brewing Company out of Broussard, Louisiana, Meddlesome Brewery of Cordova, and Memphis Made Brewing Co. as being some of his favorites this year.
“(Parish) beers are really good and they are great people,” Curran said. “And it is great to have Meddlesome and Memphis Made here.”
Curran said his own suds brewed in-house were also popular at the festival.
“We have five beers that we brew,” Curran said. “We have an Ale House Light. It’s a gateway beer. So if you like Bud Light, that’s what this one is like. We have an amber that is incredible. Then we have an IPA (India Pale Ale) for all the IPA drinkers. And we have two ciders on tape It’s all made right here.”
The festival also featured live music from “Colors that end in Urple,” food trucks, a special menu from OB Pizza and Sidestreet Burgers, and cigars by Draw Cigar Co.
Douglas McCloud of Memphis sampled a few different Porter style beers, but is mostly an IPA drinker.
“It’s a nice festival,” McCloud said. “The weather is great. It’s just nice to be able to get out and drink a beer.”
Mark Sprout and his wife Lu live in Olive Branch and enjoy supporting the Mississippi Ale House.
“We’re locals,” Sprout said. “We’ve been here on and off since they opened. In fact, we were here Thursday night. But this is the first brewfest that we have come to. We love it.”
Sprout tried about seven different brews and prefers darker, heavier beers.
“I like a Scottish Ale,” Sprout said. “I had a Scottish Ale from High Cotton that is good. I hate IPAs. I am not of the generation who like IPAs. I also tried their beer margarita which was delicious.”
Curran said he is overwhelmed by the support Mississippi Ale House had received since he opened the place and praised Mayor Ken Adams for his support and focus on local businesses and efforts to expand the area into a leisure district.
“I opened it as a place to come and hang out and have a beer,” Curran said. “The people who come here are good people. And brewfest is fun. We have a deal with Lyft so people can get rides. No one is out of hand. It’s just people having fun and being responsible.”
Proceeds from the Brewfest will be donated to The Arc of Northwest Mississippi, an advocacy organization for individuals of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
“We donated $3,000 to The Arc of North Mississippi,” Curran said. “They do so much good for so many people. They take a dollar and it goes so far. And that’s what this is about. It’s about community and giving back. That’s what beer does. It brings people together and gives back.”
