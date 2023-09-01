DeSoto County Museum moved a step closer in its plans to add a new exhibit that will recreate what it was like to travel by train, thanks to a donation from the Optimist Club of Hernando.
The club gave the museum a check for $1,000 which will be used to transform a hallway inside the museum into a real life passenger car.
“It’s a great idea,” said Pam Black, museum project chair. “We are excited to be able to help bring this vision to life. It is going to be a great experience for the kids.”
The museum was given a number of train related artifacts last year from the now defunct Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum, which was forced to close its doors after losing its space at 545 Main Street in Central Station where they had been located for over a decade.
Among the items donated was a Thomas & Friends train layout and artifacts such as the Mainline Switch stand, which stood alongside the Illinois Central Railroad passenger mainline, as well as a freight wagon, original lights, railroad tools, a hobo history exhibit, and other items.
DeSoto County Museum Curator Rob Long cleared out the back room in their building to set up the train layout and created a space to display the train artifacts.
Long discovered that the hallway leading to the room is the exact length of a railroad passenger car, and came up with the idea of transforming it into an indoor railroad car.
The hallway will be transformed into a Pullman coach, which was used for passenger travel. The exhibit will recreate a berth to show how passengers slept overnight on trains, and a side room for a porter’s pantry, and possibly an observation deck.
The car will be brought to life using widescreen televisions mounted on the wall showing the passing scenery, sound effects to mimic the clanking of the rails, and a live porter dressed in costume who will shout out ‘All Aboard!’ and call out all of the stops along the line like Batesville, Goldwater, and Senatobia.
Long is also hoping to have a special floor installed that will simulate the motion and sway of a real life train and will have brass handrails along the walls just like a real Pullman car interior would have had.
“Nobody in the South will have anything like it,” Long said. “So we are really excited.”
Long thanked the Optimist Club for their tireless support of the museum and said the exhibit would not be possible without their generous support.
“The Optimist Club of Hernando is a big supporter of the DeSoto County Museum and is big on helping children and our youth,” Long said. “This is going to be a really cool thing. The school children around here will be able to enjoy a real honest to goodness train experience here for years to come.”
Long said the money will be used to help buy and install all of the components that will make the exhibit come alive.
“It is a big production that all has to be put together,” Long said. “This will give us the money to begin doing all of that, everything from the speakers to the amplifiers to make the ground rumble beneath your feet. We are going to have a drone fly from Coldwater to Batesville to Senatobia to film the actual scenery along the tracks. And we are actually going to try and find a wash basin that a porter would have used that dates back to that time. We’re going to have people scouring train yards and keeping an eye out for that. I promise you, it will have all of the things you would have seen on a train.”
Black said the club is excited to see Long’s vision take shape.
“I can’t wait to see it,” Black said. “I’m a big kid at heart. I have never been on a train. It is something that is on my bucket list. But we love this. It’s perfect and will lead right to the train wing of the museum and Thomas the Train where the kids will be able to touch things.”
