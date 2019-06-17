One person died and the southbound lanes of I-55 in Southaven were shut down for most of the night when a crash took place early Monday morning.
DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders has identified the victim as Justin McHuley, age 30 of Southaven.
Southaven Police were called regarding a crash between an SUV and an 18-wheel semi trailer truck at about 12:30 a.m. The collision happened just north of the Church Road exit.
The SUV was engulfed in flames when officers arrived at the scene and the southbound lanes of I-55 were closed between Goodman and Church roads. Southaven firefighters and EMS crews were also called to the scene to assist with the fire and any injuries.
The interstate was reopened about 4 a.m.
Reports indicated that McHuley was the driver of the SUV that crossed the median and struck the 18-wheeler head-on, instantly killing him.
The truck driver was not hurt in the collision.
Pounders said as part of his examination of the body, toxicology was drawn to determine if alcohol was a factor in the wreck, but did not say what those results were.
The investigation into the crash is continuing, according to police.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
