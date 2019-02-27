A young child has died as a result of a wreck on I-69 this week.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the state Highway 301 interchange Monday evening about 7:40 p.m.
According to the Highway Patrol, the passenger side of a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jeremy Cannon of Lake Cormorant struck the rear of a tractor trailer driven by 23-year-old Keadre Clark of Southaven.
In the Cannon vehicle were two passengers that were both young children. One of the children, an 11-year-old girl, was killed. The other youngster was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.
Their identities are not being released.
In the tractor trailer driven by Clark were three passengers, identified as 47-year-old Jerry Cullum of Mason, Tennessee; 42-year-old Eric Sanders of Southaven; and 33-year-old Eric Oliver of Hernando. They apparently avoided injury, according to initial reports.
The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.