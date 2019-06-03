A man is in custody and another is being sought in connection with the deaths of two people and the wounding of another at a Horn Lake apartment complex.
Horn Lake Police reported the arrest of Jamoni Diming, age 27 of Tutwiler. Diming has been accused of conspiracy to commit a felony. The arrest came after Diming turned himself to Horn Lake officers on Monday.
Diming was one of two men positively identified in the deaths Thursday night, May 30 of Serena Madkins, age 27, and Antonio Gipson, age 28, both of Horn Lake.
A third person was wounded in the incident and was taken for treatment to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, where he was initially in critical condition, but was reported to be improving.
Madkins and Gipson were both shot and died in a residence in the DeSoto Apartments, located at Goodman Road West and Sutton Place in Horn Lake.
Jamoni Diming is being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center without bond. Jail records indicate a July 18 court date has been set in the case.
Police late Monday continued to search for a second man, Marshon Diming, age 29, also of Tutwiler. Marshon Diming is considered to be armed, extremely dangerous and police caution citizens about approaching him.
Anyone with information about Marshon Diming’s whereabouts is requested to contact the Horn Lake Police at 662-393-6174.
