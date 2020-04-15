If you drive along an Olive Branch roadway some Saturday morning, you may come up upon her, a black trash bag in hand, occasionally spying something along the roadway and stooping down to pick it up.
You might have also spotted her old black pickup truck parked on the side of the road, likely a bit behind her, as that was where her roadside walk began.
For Olive Branch resident Michelle Taylor, her Saturday walks accomplish a bit of walking exercise for her. But the real reason for her being outdoors on most Saturday mornings, as she has done for more than 20 years, is her wanting to make the city she lives in just a little bit prettier, or at least less trashy.
“Really it was just human nature and seeing the need,” Taylor said. “If not me, then who? We have to start somewhere so it was in my area and now I’ve gone all over our city.”
Taylor said she remembers having pictures taken of her on her walk for litter as far back as 2003, but knows she has done this long before that. She estimates that she has been walking the streets and roadways for about 23 years.
Taylor began her one-person campaign after seeing the trash that was building up on the street near her home but now she has expanded the target area into other parts of Olive Branch.
Saturday, she was walking along Stateline Road east of Pleasant Hill, but as she said, “Highway 178 is on my hot list right now because people just don’t care.”
The Olive Branch woman doesn’t spend a lot of time on the roads, likely no more than a half-hour a weekend, but Taylor said every little bit helps.
“This is my Father’s world,” Taylor explains. “We’re here visiting, passing through, whatever you want to call it. If we’re going to make a big ol’ mess of it, then it’s not going to be on my watch.”
Her crusade for roadside cleanliness is funded by Taylor herself. She said a lady saw her once and gave her $20, which Taylor told her would go to buy more trash bags.
Much of the trash she has found are old beer bottles and Taylor can only estimate the more popular brands by those she finds. However, Taylor is more concerned that the beer bottles to her only indicate that not only is there a litter problem, but there’s also a “drinking while driving problem,” as Taylor explains.
Taylor said she has been environmentally “green” since the sixth grade,
“Besides the personal satisfaction of getting a job done, the exercise alone is worth the investment,” Taylor said. “I’m sure I’ll have ‘job security’ with this hobby.”
You’ll hear a lot of people say how first appearances mean a lot to a community. Officials will detail how companies have turned away from relocation deals if they discover litter along the road, a sight that makes them question the pride residents have in their city where they live. Taylor in fact recollected a visit she had once to another major city that had an indelible impression on her.
“I remember being in Detroit once and one of the first signs I saw was the trash all around,” Taylor said. “I’m just trying to do my part.”
Taylor’s quiet work has gained her a little bit of notoriety or at least some gratefulness for what she is doing. New Fellowship Christian Church, on Stateline Road, took notice and gave her a plaque of appreciation, with the church’s pastor calling her the “Trash Angel.”
But there’s no need for catchy slogans or threats of fines, etc. for Michelle Taylor. She only wants to spend a little time as often as she can on Saturday mornings to keep her little corner of the world a little neater.
Her comment when asked if anyone ever wanted to offer to help her out, Taylor said she’d tell them, “Stop and I’ll give you a bag.”